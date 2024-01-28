Vitamin supplements | Multivitamins keep the brain sharp as a person ages

Daily a multivitamin supplement slows down the deterioration of memory as a person ages.

This is what the fresh one says researchwhich reinforces the evidence accumulated over the last couple of years.

Researchers estimate that a daily multivitamin supplement slows down general cognitive aging by two years.

This is the third significant study, according to which multivitamins can slow down cognitive decline, i.e. information processing, related to aging.

Harvard 573 test subjects participated in the study led by the university, and the researchers also performed a meta-analysis of three studies on multivitamin supplements.

They all belong to a project called Cosmos. A total of more than 5,000 test subjects have participated in the research and have been followed for 2–3 years.

“The finding that a daily multivitamin supplement improved memory and slowed cognitive aging in three separate placebo-controlled Cosmos studies is exciting,” says the Harvard University professor leading the Cosmos project Joanne Manson in the bulletin.

According to Manson, the result reinforces the idea that multivitamins are a safe, affordable and easily accessible way to protect brain health in the elderly.

Fresh the study participants underwent neuropsychological evaluations at baseline and two years later. Subjects also took memory tests.

Subjects in the Cosmos studies are 60 years of age or older and live in the United States.

In the latest study, participants were randomly divided into groups. They received either a multivitamin supplement and cocoa extract, or a combination where either or both of these were a placebo.

In some studies, there have previously been indications that cocoa could benefit memory and operational control, but no such evidence has been obtained in the Cosmos studies.

Instead, multivitamin supplements have been used in Cosmos studies put to account in terms of memory and general information processing.

The research is partially funded by the manufacturer of the cocoa extract, in addition to which the US Department of Health is involved.

The recent results were published by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Vitamin– and about minerals and their effects on information processing in middle-aged and elderly people was published four years ago A Cochrane review.

Cochrane reviews, which are considered reliable, gather together the best research evidence that has been obtained so far on a medical question.

In a 2018 Cochrane review, vitamin or mineral supplements were found to have no significant effect on the deterioration of information processing or the development of memory disorders.

Since then, new evidence has been obtained for at least twenty vitamin-containing preparations.

According to the researchers, it would now be important to learn to understand the mechanisms by which multivitamins might protect against the deterioration of memory and information processing.