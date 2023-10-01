Specialized doctors have warned against taking vitamins and nutritional supplements without a prescription or without the supervision of doctors, as this practice may lead to what is medically known as “vitamin poisoning,” as a result of the percentage of some of them in the blood exceeding the permissible limit, which causes serious health complications. They stressed the need to take vitamins and nutritional supplements in moderation, and to be aware of the nature of each type and the risks of its deficiency and increase in the blood.

In detail, family medicine consultant Dr. Ibtihal Makki stated that teenagers are considered the most likely to use vitamins for various purposes, including strengthening hair or building an ideal body, noting that there are vitamins that cannot be taken randomly, such as iron and “P12”, because they are deposited in the liver and result from Its increase has dangerous symptoms. Also, taking vitamin D in excess of the body’s need causes poisoning, stressing the necessity of relying on food as a primary source to meet the body’s need for vitamins, and if there is a need to take them, it should be under medical supervision.

For his part, Dr. Mansour Habib, a consultant in family medicine and occupational health, stated that there are types of vitamins that are not easily soluble and can be easily eliminated by the body, such as vitamins (A, B, D, E, K), as their excess can lead to The permissible limit leads to their accumulation in the body and causing serious health complications, while the situation differs with other types, such as (B and S), which dissolve quickly and are easily eliminated from the body.

He pointed out that many young people have recently resorted to taking nutritional supplements without a prescription or without the need for them, which increases the possibility of them being exposed to poisoning, stressing the need for medical supervision of these wrong practices.

For his part, Dr. Majid Sharab, a family medicine specialist at Al Tadawi Hospital in Dubai, confirmed that “vitamin poisoning” is a phenomenon that deserves to be stopped and reduced, especially in light of the availability of vitamins and nutritional supplements on store shelves and sold without a prescription.

He pointed out that the most commonly used type of vitamin is vitamin D, which, if exceeded, causes harm to the liver and kidneys. Likewise, if vitamin A exceeds the required limit, it may cause headaches and health problems. He stressed the need to take into account the preservation of the natural proportions of each type of vitamin to avoid harm.

For his part, Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society and Consultant Oncologist at the University of Sharjah, warned against the indiscriminate use of vitamins, as some types of them can lead to an increase in the severity and ferocity of cancerous tumors, and can also conflict with other treatments taken by a cancer patient.

He explained that excessive intake of vitamins C and A leads to increased growth of cancer cells, according to recent studies published recently. He advised cancer patients not to use vitamins indiscriminately, as they conflict with chemotherapy, but rather they should be used in moderation without excessive use with the advice of the treating physician.

Meanwhile, family medicine consultant Dr. Adel Sajwani said that vitamins are one of the most important elements for obtaining a healthy and ideal body, stressing that natural sources of vitamins are much better than industrial sources, such as pills, supplements and intravenous needles, which the body does not benefit from in the desired way.

He pointed out that there are two types of vitamins, one of which is soluble in fat and the other is soluble in water. The first is such as vitamin D. If the body gets an excess of the normal limit, it is stored in fat, and may cause kidney stones or kidney failure. As for the second type, which It dissolves in water like vitamin B. When taken in doses exceeding the normal limit, it is excreted in the urine and may result in health problems, such as headaches and body aches.

Healthy food

Family medicine consultant Dr. Adel Sajwani said: “We must avoid taking vitamins randomly, and be careful to eat healthy food for children and adults, and vitamins should only be given after consulting a doctor,” noting that vitamin deficiency causes different pains in the body, which vary according to the type of vitamin deficiency. , which goes after supplying the body with the required percentage of it.