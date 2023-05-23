It is estimated that one in eight children suffer from a mental disorder. Several predictors of children’s mental problems have been identified, but much remains unexplored. Previous research suggests that low levels of vitamin D3 in early childhood may be a factor that increases the risk of mental health problems in later life. A recent Finnish study presents new insights into the association between vitamin D intake and mental health.

The results of research were published in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open.

Vitamin D3: why it’s important for mental health

A new study by a team of Finnish researchers investigated whether a daily vitamin D3 supplement higher than the recommended dose in early childhood reduces the risk of psychiatric symptoms in school age.

The study is part of the Vitamin D Intervention in Infants (VIDI) clinical trial, which investigates how early vitamin D3 intervention affects children’s growth and development. In the research, the children were randomized into two groups, one receiving the standard daily dose of 10 micrograms and the other triple the amount – 30 µg – of vitamin D. The children received the daily supplement for 2 weeks to 2 years of age.

The children were followed up and the last monitoring point occurred when they were 6 to 8 years old. In the last follow-up phase, the parents of 346 children rated their child’s psychiatric symptoms using a questionnaire.

The study found that daily vitamin D3 supplementation above the standard dose reduced the risk of school-age internalizing problems. In other words, children who received the higher dose had less parent-reported depressed mood, anxiety, and withdrawn behavior than children who received the standard dose.

According to the research findings, parents reported clinically significant internalizing problems in 11.8% of children who received the standard daily vitamin D3 supplement dose of 10 µg up to the age of 2 years. Of the children who received the triple vitamin D supplement, 5.6% had similar problems.

“Our findings suggest that a higher dose of vitamin D3 supplementation during the first few years of life may reduce the risk of internalizing psychiatric symptoms in late preschool and early school age,” says Samuel Sandboge, postdoctoral researcher at the Tampere University. See also Amazon will bring 1,500 jobs to Nuevo León, open new delivery stations

“The findings and their potential implications are interesting, but more research is needed to confirm the findings. In interpreting the results, we should note, among other things, that we studied psychiatric symptoms only as reported by parents. Additionally, the study participants were children of Nordic ancestry living in Finland who had good levels of vitamin D,” says Sandboge.

researchers found no differences in externalizing problems, such as aggressive behavior and rule breaking. Furthermore, no differences in the overall extent of psychiatric symptoms were found in children.

Vitamin D3 supplementation eased symptoms experienced by children with severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, in a recent randomized controlled trial published in Pharmacology Research & Perspectives.

The researchers reported the results of 86 patients with the inflammatory skin condition who completed the study and received daily oral vitamin D or placebo, in addition to standard of care, for 12 weeks.

“Vitamin D3 supplementation could be an effective adjuvant treatment that improves clinical outcomes in severe atopic dermatitis,” the authors wrote.

Vitamin D3 helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body. These nutrients are needed to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy. A lack of vitamin D can lead to bone deformities such as rickets in children and bone pain caused by a condition called osteomalacia in adults.

The general advice is that everyone should consider taking a daily vitamin D3 supplement during the fall and winter. People at high risk of not getting enough vitamin D, all children aged 1-4 years and all infants (unless eating more than 500ml of infant formula per day) should take a daily supplement throughout the year.

There have been some reports of vitamin D3 reducing the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19). But there is currently not enough evidence to support taking vitamin D solely to prevent or treat COVID-19. See also María Félix and the time she REJECTED Salma Hayek to play Frida Kahlo

From late March/early April through the end of September, most people should be able to get all the vitamin D3 they need from sunlight. The body creates vitamin D from direct sunlight on the skin when outdoors. But between October and early March, we don’t make enough vitamin D from sunlight. Read more about vitamin D and sunlight. Vitamin D is also found in a small number of foods. Sources include:

oily fish – such as salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel

fortified foods, such as some spreads and breakfast cereals

Another source of vitamin D3 are dietary supplements. Children from the age of 1 and adults need 10 micrograms of vitamin D per day. This includes pregnant and breastfeeding women and people at risk of vitamin D deficiency. Babies up to the age of 1 need 8.5 to 10 micrograms of vitamin D per day.

A microgram is 1,000 times smaller than a milligram (mg). The word microgram is sometimes written with the Greek symbol μ followed by the letter g (μg). Sometimes the amount of vitamin D is expressed in International Units (IU). 1 microgram of vitamin D is equal to 40 IU. So 10 micrograms of vitamin D equals 400 IU.

During fall and winter, you need to get vitamin D3 from your diet because the sun isn’t strong enough for your body to make vitamin D. But since it’s hard for people to get enough vitamin D from food alone, everyone ( including pregnant and nursing women) should consider taking a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D during the fall and winter.

Between late March/early April and late September, most people can get all the vitamin D3 they need through sunlight on their skin and a balanced diet. You may choose not to take a vitamin D supplement during these months. Some people don’t make enough vitamin D from sunlight because they have very little or no sun exposure.

The Department of Health and Social Care recommends that adults and children over 4 take a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D throughout the year if:

See also Marko Cortés, with a full agenda in Culiacán they are not outdoors often, for example if they are frail or housebound

i am in an institution like a nursing home

they usually wear clothing that covers most of their skin when outdoors

If a person is dark-skinned, such as being of African, Afro-Caribbean, or South Asian descent, they may also not produce enough v. D from sunlight and should consider taking a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D throughout the year. It is important for infants from birth through 1 year of age to receive a daily supplement containing 8.5 to 10 micrograms of vitamin D3 throughout the year if they are:

are fed formula and consume less than 500 ml (about half a litre) of formula per day, as formula is already enriched with vitamin D

Children between the ages of 1 and 4 should be given a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of vitamin D throughout the year. You can buy vitamin supplements or drops (for children under 5) at most pharmacies and supermarkets.

Taking too many vitamin D3 supplements over a long period of time can cause too much calcium to build up in the body (hypercalcemia). This can weaken your bones and damage your kidneys and heart. If you choose to take vitamin D supplements, 10 micrograms per day will be sufficient for most people.

It’s crucial that you don’t get more than 100 micrograms (4,000 IU) of vitamin D per day because it could be harmful. This applies to adults, including pregnant and nursing women and the elderly, and children between the ages of 11 and 17. Children between the ages of 1 and 10 should take no more than 50 micrograms (2,000 IU) a day. Babies under 12 months shouldn’t get more than 25 micrograms (1,000 IU) a day.

Some people have medical conditions that mean they may not be able to safely take as much. If in doubt, you should consult your family doctor. If your doctor has advised you to take a different amount of vitamin D3, you should follow his advice.