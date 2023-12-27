Vitamin D is a hormone that is produced when we expose ourselves to sunlight (UVB rays). Small quantities can be taken in the diet, for example by consuming salmon, oily fish, eggs, milk and dairy products and some types of meat (such as pork and beef liver). This vitamin ensures intestinal absorption of calcium and phosphoruswhich play a key role for the health of joints, muscles, teeth and bones (preventing osteoporosis). People with low levels of vitamin D need to supplement it with supplements. Any deficiency is measured through a simple blood test and then the family doctor (or an endocrinologist specialist) establishes the therapy, if necessary. very important to measure vitamin D levels in pregnant womento prevent fragility fractures during pregnancy or breastfeeding.