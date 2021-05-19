ofRaffael Scherer shut down

Does taking additional vitamin D help better protection against corona infection? Experts now give a clear assessment.

Berlin – Vitamin D can be produced by the human body itself with the help of sunlight. Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, there have been many rumors that the vitamin could protect the human body from infection with the corona virus. That is why one or the other has already resorted to vitamin D tablets as a dietary supplement. Now the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) issued a clear statement on the subject of vitamin D tablets and corona last Friday (May 14).

It made it clear in a letter that most people would produce enough vitamin D anyway. It is correct that science assumes that a vitamin D level that is too low increases the risk of contracting a respiratory infection, such as the coronavirus.

Vitamin D against corona: high doses can lead to health risks

However, the BfR also made it clear that with a healthy vitamin level, additional food supplements would no longer offer protection: “A general recommendation for taking vitamin D preparations to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection or a severe course of COVID- 19 disease is therefore currently not justifiable, “it says.

On the contrary: if a healthy person also takes vitamin D supplements, high doses could “pose health risks”. This would include the formation of kidney stones or calcification of the kidneys. As long as no doctor has recommended taking the preparation individually and the regular level is not checked, taking it is not advisable, according to the BfR.

Vitamin D against corona: Sunlight, fruit, vegetables and fish help maintain a good vitamin D balance

If a vitamin D deficiency was also found in many seriously ill Covid patients, this is not yet evidence of a direct connection, as many other factors can play a role. The BfR mentions that so far there have been “no studies that prove that an intake of vitamins and minerals that goes beyond what is required is beneficial to health.”

For a balanced vitamin D balance, the institute therefore recommends going into the fresh air every day. A varied diet with fruits and vegetables should also help. “It is also recommended to consume fatty sea fish such as herring or salmon once or twice a week,” according to the BfR.

Vitamin D against corona: Old people should possibly take vitamin D tablets

According to the institute, certain risk groups should most likely think about taking additional vitamin D. These include elderly people, primarily nursing home residents. The reason for this is that the elderly often do not get much fresh air because their freedom of movement is restricted or there is little opportunity to do so in the homes.

However, the body needs sunlight to produce the vitamin. In addition, the body’s own production becomes weaker with age. In these cases, the intake of a maximum of 20 micrograms per day can be recommended, but only in consultation with a doctor and regular measurement of the values.

Vitamin D against corona: Federal Institute only recommends taking it in exceptional cases

The risk group also includes people who “can hardly or not at all be outdoors or – for cultural or religious reasons – only go outside with their bodies completely covered.” According to the BfR, this group also includes people with dark skin , because “due to the high content of the skin pigment melanin, they can produce less vitamin D than people with light skin.”

So far, the intake of vitamin D tablets has not shown any increased protection against the coronavirus in healthy people, but an amount of 20 micrograms does not harm the body. However, the BfR once again emphasized: “Food supplements are not intended to cure or alleviate a disease.” Therefore, they should not be confused with medicines and should only be used as food supplements.