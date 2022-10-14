A few days ago, the Vitamin D Recommendations and Guidelines were published in ‘Nutriens’, under the aegis of Siommms (Italian Society of Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal Diseases). “It should be a point of reference for specialists and for the Italian population on the use of supplementation with vitamin D. The skeletal effects of vitamin D are indisputable”. Thus Nazzarena Malavolta, head of the rheumatic and metabolic bone disease program of the University of Bologna, speaking at the XXII edition of the Siommms National Congress, taking place in Bari until October 15.

Among the topics covered during the event, which brings together the leading national and international experts on osteoporosis, mineral metabolism and skeletal diseases, there is also vitamin D, whose deficiency contributes to bone fragility. “The wealth of studies – explains Malavolta – allows us to have certainties and above all confirms the need to correct the insufficiency of vitamin D in the population where it is deficient: osteoporosis, the population that has to undertake a therapy for the treatment of osteoporosis and all those conditions in which a deficiency of vitamin D is foreseeable and documented “.

“Let’s not forget – the specialist points out – that vitamin D is a drug, a hormone, and therefore must be taken in cases of insufficiency and deficiency to restore the assets we must possess and then undertake any anti-resorptive therapies for the bone and neoformative for the bone, for the treatment of osteoporosis. All the studies done for the treatment of osteoporosis – he underlines – provide for the intake of vitamin D and calcium when these are insufficient from the dietary intake “. In particular,” we must not assemble vitamin D to other supplements, or at least – specifies Malavolta – we need to know the dosage of Vitamin D that we take. The latter must be adapted to the deficiency and taken continuously, so as to replenish the necessary assets to ensure that the therapies they undertake are more effective and work better “.