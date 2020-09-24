The death toll of persons infected with the corona virus is increasing day by day. So far, more than 1 million people have died from this deadly epidemic worldwide. At the same time, a recent research in the US has claimed that people who have sufficient amount of vitamin D in their body are less likely to die from this epidemic by 52 percent. The biggest source of vitamin D is the sun, so this vitamin is also known as ‘sunshine vitamin’.Scientists said that vitamin D plays an important role in strengthening the immune system in our body. It also ends swelling in the body. These features make it an important player in the fight against the corona virus. Researchers also said that in areas where there is not enough vitamin D or sunlight, the virus has affected people most in the same area.

Corona is less active in areas with vitamin D

Recently, the World Health Organization has also said that the least impact of this virus has been seen in the continent of Africa. Whereas, the greatest impact has been seen in Europe, Asia and the Americas. It is believed that due to the adequate availability of vitamin D in the body of African people, the corona virus has not been much affected.

Two research proved the usefulness of vitamin D

Dr. Michael Holick of Boston University had discovered through his old research that people who have sufficient amounts of vitamin D are 54 percent less likely to be infected with the corono virus. Now his team has claimed in a new research that vitamin D not only reduces the chances of getting infected but it can also reduce the death rate of the infected by 52%.

Vitamin D deficiency causes more deaths in America

The report states that about 42 percent of the US population is deficient in vitamin D. For this reason, 208,652 people have died so far due to Corona virus in America. At the same time, according to the British Nutrition Foundation, there is a shortage of 20 percent of the population in Britain. So far 41,971 people have died from Corona.



This vitamin can be saved from life

Dr. Holick claimed that this research provided direct evidence that vitamin D sufficiency can reduce complications. This can reduce the death rate from cytokine strom and corona virus. For this, Dr. Holik and his team examined the blood of 235 corona-infected patients in Tehran. In these, 67 percent of the patients were found to have vitamin D deficiency.