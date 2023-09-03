JCI: Vitamin C proved to be a powerful causative agent of tumor growth

Vitamin C can be a powerful causative agent of tumor growth. Such a study on the characteristics of antioxidants was published by a Swedish scientist from the Karolinska Institute Martin Bergo in The Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI).

“We found that antioxidants activate a mechanism that causes cancerous tumors to form new blood vessels, which is surprising since antioxidants were previously thought to have a protective effect,” Bergo explained. He added that the new vessels begin to feed the tumors with blood rich in oxygen and nutrients, which is why they increase and metastases appear.

It also turned out that antioxidants, such as vitamin C, help cancer cells move around and attack nearby healthy cells.

Earlier, the head of the oncology department of the Evroonko clinic, Anastasia Maryenko, warned Russians against removing moles from cosmetologists. According to her, they are indicators for determining cancer.