Vitamin C is one that the body cannot function optimally without. A deficiency of this important vitamin can be very brutal. From dry hair and skin to loss of teeth alongside several other dental problems, lack of strength in the bones, anemia, and fragile skin leading to constant bruises, your body will feel it when this vitamin is absent.

This is why you must be more intentional about your diet and eat the right things to ensure that your body does not lack any essential vitamins. In addition, you should also take supplements to be safe, so your body gets just the right amount of vitamin it needs.

Usually, people decide to take Vitamin C supplements instead of correcting their diet. Still, if you want to correct your diet and increase the amount of Vitamin C food, good news! Many of the food and ingredients we see around are rich in this vitamin too. Some of the most popular ones are:

Peppers

People who like spicy food will certainly be happy to see peppers topping this list of foods rich in Vitamin C. One green chili pepper contains over 100 mg of Vitamin C, and the vitamin content can reduce as they mature by about 20-30%.

Sweet or bell peppers are also rich in Vitamin C. However, the vitamin content in this type of pepper increases as the pepper matures. A large green pepper can contain over 150 mg of Vitamin C, and the yellow one can have more than double that amount.

Guavas

Guavas are very rich in this vitamin, and researchers have put this to the test. It was found that 45 young people who took about seven guavas daily had reduced cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure rates after about four weeks. If you are battling these health conditions, you know what needs to be added to your diet. One guava contains about 125 mg of the vitamin, which can be really helpful.

Parsley

Many of us use parsley while cooking, but only a few know its benefits to the body. Parsley is rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin K, making it the perfect diet to reduce the risk of cancerous ailments. A single tablespoon of fresh parsley daily can give you 5mg of the vitamin.

Mustard Spinach

Like many other veggies, mustard spinach is also rich in Vitamin C. Just a cup of chopped mustard spinach can get you almost 200 mg of the vitamin in its raw state. Even after being heated and cooked, the same quantity can still provide over 100 mg of the vitamin, making it great for your diet. A bonus is that this vegetable is also rich in Vitamin A, fiber, calcium, and potassium.

Kale

Just like mustard spinach, kale is also a vegetable rich in Vitamin C. It is also a cruciferous veggie that contains high Vitamin K. 100 grams of this raw vegetable can contain about 100mg of the vitamin. It was also found that the vitamin content reduces when cooked. However, a study found that the availability of health-promoting chemicals in these kinds of vegetables can be increased when boiled or fried.

Persimmons

Different varieties of persimmon are indigenous to different parts of the world, and the most popular one is the Japanese persimmon. However, American persimmons are found to have the highest concentration of Vitamin C. One fruit can contain up to 17 mg of the vitamin, which is about 10 times more than the amount you will find in another variation of the fruit.

Oranges

Oranges and citrus fruits in general are commonly known for their Vitamin C content; many people rightly take this for that sole reason. An orange can contain about 85 mg of this vitamin and even more, depending on its size.

Bottom Line

With enough fruits and vegetables in your daily diet and some supplements, you should be able to provide your body with the right amount of Vitamin C it needs, effectively boosting your immune system and aiding your general health.