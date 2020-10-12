It is known that muscle mass decreases with age, and this significantly reduces the quality of life and threatens the development of a number of diseases. After 50 years, a person loses up to one percent of muscle annually. Some experts believe that sarcopenia (as a decrease in muscle mass is called) has become an epidemic in the world: it is believed that more than 50 million people suffer from this. Scientists are working to solve the problem.

So, according to the Medical Express, the staff of the University of East Anglia found that vitamin C helps to improve the condition of muscle tissue in old age. They analyzed the data of more than 13 thousand people aged 42 to 82 years. It has been proven that older people who consume a lot of vitamin C, usually with citrus fruits, berries and vegetables, have a lot of muscle tissue. Scientists explain this by the fact that vitamin C protects cells and tissues of the body from harmful free radicals that can destroy muscles and accelerate the aging process.

At the same time, it was found that exercise reduces the risk of death, even if a person began to exercise after 40 years.

