If you feel tired all the time or you get tired after doing a little physical exertion, then the lack of vitamin-B12 and folic acid can be a major problem in your body. In this situation you should pay attention to your food plate and know if the required amount of vitamin-B12 and folic acid is going into your food …

Vitamin-B12 is available from these things

-Vitamin-B12 is mainly derived from milk, cheese, tofu, meat and fish. With this, vitamin-B12 can be obtained by eating only a small amount but only if touched.

Folic acid is available from these things

-Folic acid is mainly found in fruits, vegetables and fish. But the amount in which it is available in all these foods, our body does not get it in that quantity.

-The main reason for this is that when the vegetables are cooked, their properties change due to prolonged heating on the fire. Also the amount of folic acid remains very low.

Make the body strong, eat folic acid

-But by consuming fruits, you can fulfill it in your body. Also folic acid can be obtained by eating green leafy vegetables as salad.

Folic acid and vitamin B12 deficiency

– Folic acid and vitamin-B12 deficiency in the body is due to their lack in food. Along with this, there are some diseases and medical conditions due to which there is deficiency of folic acid and vitamin B12 in the body. like…

– The requirement of both folic acid and vitamin B12 increases in the body of pregnant women. In such a situation, if the diet is not taken care of then the health is very bad.



– People who are on dialysis, their body also needs more folic acid and vitamin B12. Because during dialysis both of these essential elements are lacking in their body.

Pyrus is a very intresting fruit, eating it keeps away the problem of osteoporosis

Deficiency is also caused by intestinal disturbances

– If there is any kind of infection or chronic disease in the intestines and any disorder, then even these nutrients can be deficient in the body. Then even if you are taking full care of these elements in your diet.



-This is because your intestines cannot digest folic acid and vitamin B12 in the event of infection or chronic disease and disorder.

-This is why these nutrients get into your body through food but are not digested due to intestinal weakness. In this situation also, due to lack of these elements you may feel tired all the time.

Divya Anubhuti makes this drink prepared at home, definitely try once

Meetha Neem: Sweet neem is rich in antiinflammatory properties, takes special care of heart and liver