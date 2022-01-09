The last letter from the novelist who died on Friday 7 January

Farewell to the life of Vitaliano Trevisan it is a piece of paper written in pen. «A dry, almost cold style. A reasoned note, certainly not filled out on the spot »describes Nicola, the writer’s nephew who was found lifeless on Friday in his home in the Vicenza hills. A village in the woods – he writes The Corriere della Sera – in which only the author of I fifteen thousand steps (Einaudi Stile libero) and an elderly couple lived. “We are the only ones left – reflects the neighbor, Santo Gecchele – I am sorry. He moved up here six years ago and he was nice, he never boasted of being famous ». On the gate there is a bouquet of white flowers, left by two boys who have climbed up there to pay homage. “His books have taught me so much – says one of them – the words came out like music”.

The most likely hypothesis is that Trevisan swallowed some drugs. Too many. “Mine is a voluntary gesture,” he wrote on the note, according to his nephew’s account: “I’m tired, I can’t take it anymore”, so “no one should feel responsible because no one could have done anything”. Finally he asks that his body be cremated. Other details could be found in the notebook he used for notes and which is already in the hands of the carabinieri. “It seems that three days before he was found dead, they saw him in Cavazzale, the town where he grew up,” continues his nephew. “I like to think he went for a farewell, maybe to visit his parents at the cemetery and said goodbye to the places of his youth“.

The last few months had been difficult. “In October, admission to a psychiatric facility. But when he came out he seemed to be better », says her friend Antonella Alvisi. “He had many plans. But he was also frail and angry“. He was very lonely, we still read on The Corriere della Sera. “He alternated moments of serenity with others of depression and outbursts that pushed him to break off relations with the people who loved him,” explains friend-director Pino Costalunga. “He was generous and knew how to be very sweet, but it wasn’t easy to be around him.”

The mayor of Crespadoro, Elisa Ferrari, remembers him at the village bar: “He often stayed there for hours, typing on the computer“. And the two PCs could contain the latest works. Now they are guarded by family members while Dean, Trevisan’s beloved dog – who for a couple of days had seen himself wandering around the village alone – will be entrusted to his ex-partner. «I met him at the beginning of December – concludes Ferrari – he was restless. He told me: “I would never hurt anyone but myself” ».