The Italian Speed ​​Championship knocks on the door of the world championship and, after a series of exceptional wild cards, a debut in the Superbike class arrives at the Misano round. In fact, we will see Luca Vitali on the Romagna track, busy with a world championship bike for the first time in his career.

The call came at the last minute for the CIV veteran, who had no plans to be a pilot. However, the Orelac team has decided to focus on its experience to address the hole left by Oliver Konig, who was injured and forced to miss the Misano round. The way in which Vitali will make his debut in the production-derived world championship is curious, given that participation was not foreseen until a few hours ago.

“Hi guys, this weekend I will face a Superbike world championship race for the first time”, wrote Vitali on his social profiles to confirm his presence. “I thought I’d come and see it like every year, but a call from the Orelac team last night definitely changed my weekend plans. It will be difficult, I’ve never tried this bike nor a superbike, but let’s see what we can achieve. Luckily, at least I know the track well. Right now I’m very curious”, concludes the Improve driver at the CIV.