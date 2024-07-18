“As a company, we are committed daily to innovation and prevention education, to developing therapeutic treatments for the care of cancer patients and to working with stakeholders to get these treatments as soon as possible and make these diseases chronic. However, we have a great responsibility, which must not stop at the development of innovative drugs”. It is about “having a vision in which there is prevention education that becomes another weapon of treatment. This is precisely why we decided to support this campaign by the Aiom Foundation, to team up”. This was stated by Mauro Vitali, Head of Oncology Business Division of Daiichi Sankyo Italia, participating today in Rome at the press conference to present the national campaign ‘Tumors, choose prevention’, promoted by the Aiom Foundation, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, with an unconditional contribution from the pharmaceutical company.

“We must educate people to prevent” oncological disease which “is strongly linked to lifestyle, therefore educating people to eat a healthy diet, not smoking and doing physical activity”. On the treatment front, “innovation – Vitali specifies – can lead to a treatment path for metastatic patients”, which chronicizes the pathology “something that until recently was difficult to think of. Now, thanks to innovation, we can make giant steps in cancer treatment”. In this, too, “artificial intelligence – he concludes – can give us a hand in anticipating the answers that we would otherwise obtain after years of research”.