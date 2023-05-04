Against the respiratory syncytial virus “We currently don’t have primary protection, we don’t have vaccines yet, but there is a pipeline of companies that will very soon, I hope as early as next year, offer us vaccinations that we can use in adults and the elderly and this should somehow solve the problem. For the moment, public health is organized with surveillance: starting this year, all the laboratories belonging to the national and international influenza surveillance networks have expanded their range of action by identifying and isolating – and therefore also being able to quantify – what which is the number of respiratory syncytial virus infections in influenza swabs.” So Francesco Vitale, Full Professor of Hygiene at the University of Palermoon the sidelines of the 56th national congress of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti) in Rome.

“The respiratory syncytial virus – Vitale explains – has a history that began around the 1950s when it was discovered and started as a common cold virus, but gradually we learned to understand that it is a very insidious virus, which basically circulates during the season winter comparing and overlapping with other infectious agents, such as the flu and other viruses that cause respiratory diseases and which is a virus that has epidemiological and clinical correlates in all ages, starting with children, but also and above all in the elderly who have comorbidities of the cardiovascular and respiratory type”.

In the case of comorbidities of the cardiovascular type, the expert recalls, “an increase in the incidence of hospitalization of more than 8-9 times is observed, documented in all the world literature” while, in the case of respiratory pathologies, the virus “complicates very much the pre-existing picture and gives exacerbations of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which are the subject of great pathological concern for these people and hospitalizations, as well as increased mortality”.