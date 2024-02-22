“In 15 years, over 74 thousand hospitalizations for Herpes zoster have been recorded in Italy, of which 30,891 as the main diagnosis and more than 43 thousand as a secondary diagnosis. However, as the survey data demonstrate, the Herpes zoster disease is unfortunately still not well understood and is often underestimated.” Thus Francesco Vitale, full professor of Hygiene at the University of Palermo, speaking today in Rome at the presentation of a global research commissioned by GSK. According to the survey data – illustrated on the occasion of the Shingles awareness week, the international awareness week on Herpes zoster (26 February – 3 March), in fact, at least 2 out of 10 people do not know what the so-called Shingles is.

“Shingles – explains Vitale – represents a threat to fragile and immunocompromised subjects, in whom the quality of life significantly worsens, can last for a long time and cause fearful complications such as post-herpetic neuralgia. The problem to be addressed is on two levels: people in good health, but getting on in years, who do not know that they risk needlessly developing a debilitating but avoidable pathology, and people of all ages who, due to other pathologies or particular conditions, risk worsening one's health significantly by developing this disease when it can instead be prevented with simple vaccination.”

An additional risk “now demonstrated and consolidated in the literature – underlines the specialist – is depression and stress related to the world in which we live, which is frenetic and anxiety-inducing. Therefore the advice is to try to have balanced lifestyles, as well as taking advantage of of prevention tools such as vaccination”.