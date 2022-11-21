Ms. Scheidt, you are a career counselor and psychological psychotherapist, but also a systemic family therapist. How does that fit together?

I have specialized in professional reorientation. In this context, it is central from my experience that I also include the childhood and family history of my clients.

What does one have to do with the other?

A real reorientation, for example, is about discovering your own wishes and needs and standing by them. what corresponds to me How have I achieved my goals so far? What is easy for me? What do I find difficult? How did this career choice come about? The family of origin quickly comes into play, and both resources and blockages that someone brings with them in the family become clear.