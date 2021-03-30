The season enters its decisive phase and the Carlos Belmonte welcomes a vital mourning for salvation between Albacete and Castellon, a duel in which the two teams look for a victory to aspire to leave the relegation zone and catch air on the table (follow the game live on AS.com). After a painful fall in Girona, the team wants to turn the page and achieve a victory to stop being the bottom of the table.

For this crash Alejandro Menendez has the doubts of Kecojevic and Carlos Isaac while recovers to Jean jules and Diamnaka that were casualties in Montilivi. The white team hopes to continue showing the good version that it has offered in the last two games to achieve a triumph that keeps him alive and with options to maintain the category. It is not ruled out that Menéndez can do changes in eleven to refresh legs.

For his part, Castellon is presented at the Belmonte after stopping its positive trend, foreseeable in the visit of the Spanish to Castalia, but with the ambition to follow the competitive inertia of the team in front of a direct rival for permanence. Juan Carlos Garrido misses to Iago Indias, fundamental in defense, for his expulsion in front of the parrots already Cesar Diaz, also injured in the last match, while Marc Castells and Eneko Satrústegui they continue with their recovery process.

In a week full of encounters, after the deployment against those of Vicente Moreno, and with Oviedo just around the corner, they are expected movements in it eleven of the Valencian coach. In that sense, names like Carles Salvador, Arturo Molina, Rubén Díez and Jonathan Soriano They could start the match at the beginning, in a vital clash for the aspirations of both teams in the face of permanence.