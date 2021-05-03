Albacete and Alcorcón face this Monday at Carlos Belmonte in a vital duel for permanence. Both teams are in the relegation zone and the need prevails, especially for a Albacete facing the last opportunity to continue with hopes of continuing in professional football (follow the game live on As.com).

Alejandro Menéndez has all his troops since Caballo returns to the summoned list after overcoming the coronavirus and Cedric has already completed his penalty match. The La Mancha team is bottom and knows that it has no margin of error to achieve a victory that allows it to continue with the hope of achieving salvation.

For its part, Alcorcón is presented in La Mancha after a season in which, like Albacete, it has been in the lower zone all season. The potters, in recent weeks, have been playing with two ends and two ends with a lot of mobility, which has given them more presence in attack. Nwakali is the team’s beacon for his drive and resilience.

The yellows base their game on a very high and intense pressure line. Alcorcón has not won in Albacete since May 2016 when they won 0-2 with two goals from Planor. The Alcorcón recovers Laure but Anquela has the loss of Marc Gual by penalty, the team’s top scorer and who was at his best, and José Carlos by injury.