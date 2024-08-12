Vitacare can be easily purchased online and pre-subscribed by individuals up to the age of 65, making it an ideal choice for seniors and retirees.

Effective August 12, 2024, Qatar Insurance Company is proud to introduce VitaCare, a leading health insurance solution designed to meet the diverse needs of different demographics, including investors, golden residency visa holders, retirees, senior citizens and dependents. VitaCare is a cost-effective, affordable and fully compliant program that meets the UAE’s mandatory health insurance requirements.

Vitacure can be easily purchased online and pre-registered by individuals up to the age of 65, making it an ideal choice for seniors and retirees. No prior medical history is required except for cancer and maternity and child care cases which require prior authorization and specific insurance.

The Basic plan offers a coverage limit of AED 175,000 per person per year, while the Enhanced plan offers a limit of AED 250,000 per person per year. Premiums are age-related, depending on the individual’s age and the chosen plan. Additional benefits include home health services and telehealth services, both of which have no subscription fees and are particularly suitable for seniors.

Mr. Elango Thiagarajan, Chief Operating Officer, UAE, said: “We are excited and proud to introduce Vitacare, our latest medical insurance offering, designed specifically for retirees, gold and green visa holders and investors residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Vitacare offers two distinct packages – Basic and Enhanced – designed to provide reliable and seamless medical insurance coverage. This initiative aims to enable this privileged segment to achieve their dreams with confidence and peace of mind, ensuring that they and their families enjoy a prosperous and healthy life in the UAE. At Qatar Insurance Company, we are committed to providing customer-centric services coupled with innovative insurance solutions. We believe that Vitacare embodies these principles and keeps this esteemed community healthy and happy.”

Vitacare is ushering in a new era in health protection, embodying a commitment to individual well-being through innovation and exceptional benefits. Vitacare empowers people to manage their health and achieve positive outcomes, revolutionizing the world of health insurance and creating a future of well-being and resilience.