



Ricardo Visus is performing very well in the Almere City In his first experience in the Netherlands. The central formed in the quarry of Real Betis And assigned by the Verdiblancos for this season he is setting good performances and has been selected as a member of the best eleven of eredivisie for the second consecutive day.

Visus has stood out in the triumph of Almere City over the Utrecht (0-1) and in the draw with the Nec nimega (2-2) in which he scored his first goal in the Dutch League. In both meetings he has excelled and has been selected by the League as one of the best of the 22nd and 23rd Days. His team is the colist of the category and seeks to get out of the descent positions.

The defense born in Madrid 23 years ago has been accumulated with the City City 15 official meetings and has scored a goal, received four yellow and a red. He has grabbed ownership in recent days, once settled in the new competition.

Betis gave Visus last summer to Almere City after renew the central contract until 2027. He played three games last year with the first team and had been key in the rise of the subsidiary to First RFEF. The Madrid arrived at the Betis quarry in the summer of 2018 from the UD Santa Marta and in its last year as a youth already played eight official games with Betis Deportivo. He was ceded to Córdoba CF for two seasons, in the first one it was in the subsidiary and in the second in his first team playing a total of 16 games, and with Betis Deportivo he has played 58 meetings for three seasons.









His assignment to the Dutch team follows the loan line of the last campaign of also Canterano Rober, for which Betis has received more than one million euros for his purchase by the Nec Nimega.