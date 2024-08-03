Visulahti | Alexander Stubb’s Wax Figure Revealed – Here’s What It Looks Like

Visulahti|The wax figure representing President Alexander Stubb is dressed in a youthful suit and designer glasses. The doll is on display until August 10.

Republic president Alexander Stubb has moved to the company of previous Finnish presidents in Mikkeli in Visulahti’s wax cabinet.

The wax figure portraying Stubb has been completed and he was unveiled to the public on Friday. Wax Stubb is dressed in glasses and a dark blue suit with light blue accessories.

The Visulahti tourism center’s Facebook update says that you can see the wax figure until August 10. After that, you have to make a group reservation for the wax cabinet if you want to see Stubb perform the doll on the spot.

Wax-Stubb’s hair is pricked on the head one at a time.

HS visited in the summer doll manufacturing process In Estonia. The doll was built by the Estonian family company Wax studio oü.

mother of the family, Ene Mänd, is the company’s artistic director and puppet master. He finished the head. Boy, Sculptor Paul Mänd, shaped the body. Father, an architect Andres Mändserved as background support.

“The calves are tense in the back. The whole body is tense and tense. Also the neck seems to be in the back. He’s in a defensive position,” puppet master Mänd assessed the puppet’s position in July.

The body of Nukke-Stubb is created from Makroflex’s polyurethane, i.e. construction foam, which is used, for example, as filling between windows. The hands and head are cosmetic beeswax from England.

Doll versions of all Finnish presidents are on display in Visulahti’s wax cabinet.

Ene According to Mändi, like young people, the president wears somewhat tight suits. They ended up with a Swedish-style suit jacket bought in the southern Estonian city of Võru.

The doll’s glasses are Marco Polo brand and they have strengths, because according to the creators, glass alone would not look believable.

Instead of underwear, the doll’s body is covered with toilet paper, because then the clothes fit better. The hair is pinned to the head one by one.

Stubb is often depicted with a big smile on his face. However, Vaha-Stubb does not reveal his teeth, because making teeth can be more expensive than the rest of the doll combined. It is also difficult to set them correctly.

Puppet master Ene Mänd next to the wax doll portraying President Sauli Niinistö in Visulahti’s wax cabinet.

Visulahti the wax cabinet has a total of about 80 wax dolls. All presidents of Finland have access to the collection.

Stubb is the president Sauli Niinistön a successor also in the sense that Niinistö is the previous doll delivered to Visulahti’s wax cabinet by the Mändi family.

Niinistö’s puppet was revealed in 2012 shortly after he took office.