Stylist Kondratieva called the short pixie a visually aging haircut

Brand stylist Yana Kondratieva listed haircuts for Russian women that visually age them. Her comment is published “Lady Mail.ru”.

First of all, the expert named very short haircuts, such as pixie. According to her, this hairstyle can focus attention on sagging skin and wrinkles.

In addition, Kondratieva called for abandoning sparse haircuts with sharp transitions. “This type of haircut can visually sharpen facial features and make it appear severe. If this goes against your character and you want to make a different impression on others, opt for a haircut with a smoother and more natural silhouette: for example, a classic bob or bob,” she advised.

In conclusion, Kondratieva drew attention to multi-layered haircuts. “The problem of hair thinning most often makes itself felt in adulthood, and if it is also relevant for you, you probably will not give up multi-layered haircuts. Hairstyles that are too “torn” will lie poorly on your hair and highlight the existing problem. We need a golden mean,” summed up the publication’s interlocutor.

