The absence of Donald Trump this Wednesday in the inauguration as president of Joe Biden has broken a democratic tradition that no other president of the United States had broken, except for death or resignation during office, since in 1869 Andrew Johnson did not attend the Investiture of Ulysses Grant. With his decision, Trump, who has claimed that his defeat is the product of electoral fraud, tries to muddy a ceremony that represents respect for the American electoral process and the unity of the country over political disagreements.

Republican Ronald Reagan, in a statement to his predecessor, Democrat Jimmy Carter, eloquently explained in his own inauguration (1981) the importance of this custom: “Through your kind cooperation in the transition process, you have shown to an expectant world that we are a united people, committed to maintaining a political system that guarantees individual freedom to a degree that no other does. And he added: “In the eyes of many in the world, this ceremony is a miracle.” And although not always with such good harmony, since in 1877 the Republican Ulysess Grant gave the relief to the also Republican Rutherford Hayes, all the outgoing presidents alive – except Nixon who resigned cornered by the Watergate case-, they have not missed the investiture of their successors.

With Trump, there are four leaders who have broken the tradition of attending the inauguration of a new Administration since George Washington was inaugurated as the first president of the United States in 1789. In addition to Andrew Johnson, they did not attend the investiture of his successors. the second American president, John Adams, who in 1801 did not participate in the inauguration of Thomas Jefferson, and his son, Quincy Adams, president between 1825 and 1829.

Donald Trump himself, in his inauguration speech, recognized the importance of the “orderly and peaceful transfer of power” between the different administrations when he literally stated that he was “grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their kind help” . “They have been magnificent,” he underlined. And his words were not an anomaly among presidents of different political backgrounds: Obama thanked George W. Bush for “his service to the nation and the generosity and cooperation he has shown in the transition” (2009); Carter recognized the services that Ford had rendered to the nation (1977); and Eisenhower emphasized in his address to Truman that political change in the United States does not imply “turmoil, turmoil, or disorder” (1953).

Even in dramatic relays, such as that of John F. Kennedy, assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963, the importance of underlining democratic continuity was present: Kennedy’s widow, Jacqueline Kennedy, accompanied Lyndon B. Johnson on the oath of office, aboard the Air Force One, just hours after her husband was murdered.