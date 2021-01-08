The United States lived on January 6 one of the most disastrous days in the history of its democracy. Congress was supposed to ratify Joe Biden’s victory in the United States presidential election, but loyal to Donald Trump they tried to thwart the act and took over the Capitol for more than four hours, encouraged by the still-president’s slogans and his unfounded allegations of electoral fraud. . This is the account of the events:



1 Trump harangues his followers

The still president of the United States addressed the crowd he had summoned in front of the White House to encourage them to walk towards the temple of American democracy, shortly before the session that was to proclaim the victory of Joe Biden began. “After this, we are going to walk down to the Capitol and we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen,” said Donald Trump, waving the specter of electoral fraud that, according to the speech he has been defending for months, had allowed victory of Biden in the presidential election last November.

2 The march to the Capitol

“If you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country anymore. Let the weak go. This is the hour of force, ”Trump told his thousands of supporters, who made their way to the Capitol and gathered in front of a police barrier next to the western steps of the building.

Pro-Trump protesters during the rally in front of the Capitol. (Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

Although the police guarding the Capitol tried to contain the mass incited by Trump, the mob broke through the police barrier, climbed the walls and managed to penetrate the building after breaking a window. They also managed to cross the doors that give access to the House of Representatives.

Trump supporters entered the Capitol Rotunda, the chamber under the dome considered the heart of the building, where they smashed several statues. Some entered carrying Confederate weapons and flags as police tried to contain them.

They managed to access the office of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and stroll freely through the corridors and rooms of the historic building.

The violent raid on the Capitol caused four deaths. One of the dead is US Air Force veteran Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was part of the mob that took over the building and lost her life after being shot.

4 Police intervention and end of the assault

The police forces evicted the senators and congressmen, but the group of Trump loyalists remained for more than four hours inside the Capitol until the police managed to evict them.

Police forces detain protesters in the corridors of the Capitol. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

5 Resumption of the session

At eight o’clock in the afternoon in Washington (two in the morning in mainland Spain), both Chambers resumed the session in a gesture that was interpreted as an act of democratic strength.

The joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives resuming at dawn. (J. Scott Applewhite)

“For those who caused chaos on Capitol Hill today: You did not win,” Vice President Mike Pence said, “resuming the session to proclaim Joe Biden the winner of the United States elections after the disorder that reigned in the Capitol. And he added: “Violence never wins, freedom wins.” It was 3:40 a.m. (Washington City time) on January 7 when Pence finally confirmed the victory of the Democratic candidate.

