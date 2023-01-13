As we get closer to the release date of Hogwarts Legacy, more and more information about this game has been released. Thus, It was recently revealed that on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S we will have two visual options to choose from.

Through the game’s official site, it has been confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy it will have two display modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The first of these is Fidelity, which does not allow playing at 30fpsand the second will be Performance, with which the objective of the title is to run at 60fps. Alongside this, support for Variable Refresh Rate, or VRR, will be offered on these consoles.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no information related to the resolution. However, considering that Hogwarts Legacy It will have today’s standards, it is very likely that in Fidelity mode we will find 4K, while in Performance support is offered to 1080p or 2K. Finally, considering that the PS4 and Xbox One versions were delayed until April of this year, it is very likely that we will still have to wait some time to know how this title will perform on last generation hardware.

Hogwarts Legacy Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, 2023. In related topics, famous Harry Potter family will appear in this game. In the same way, you can now select your house for the title.

Editor’s Note:

Everything seems to indicate that Hogwarts Legacy he will not try to break new ground when talking about his technical performance. However, it is very striking that for the moment the details of the resolution were not disclosed, let’s hope this is not a bad omen.

Via: Hogwarts Legacy