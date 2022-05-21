First human case of monkeypox

They are milder than those of common smallpox, but very similar

nodes lymphatics inflamed

Starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body

Person with monkeypox rashes

The incubation period usually lasts between 7 and 14 daysbut it could be between 5 and 21 days

The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks

of cases is complicated and can lead to pneumonia or hepatitis

of cases leads to death

is the fatality rate in Africa. most are children

is the effectiveness of vaccine smallpox

An infected animal infects a human and this can infect more

Saliva or respiratory excretions

Contact with the lesion or scab of an infected

Monkeypox timeline

Discovery of disease in a colony of research monkeys

First human case in a 9-month-old child in the DR Congo. His family stated that they ate monkeys as a delicacy, but they could not be sure if they had eaten that month

In 1980 ceased the vaccination against smallpox in Africa

Texas outbreak (USA) after a shipment of 800 mammals from Ghana (mainly rodents)

In Nigeria They registered 558 cases of monkeypox between 2017 and 2022

The May 7th the is announced first case of monkeypox in London. The patient had traveled to Nigeria