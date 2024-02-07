Apparently there were several layoffs inside the Austin headquarters of Visual Conceptsthe development team behind games like WWE 2K24, the NBA series and LEGO 2K Drive. At the moment it is not known how many staff cuts have been made.

The news comes from some direct testimonies, such as the one published on LinkedIn by the now former art manager Brad Bowling, who he said he was sent home together with a group of very talented collaborators.

As we know, the studio is currently busy making WWE 2K24, which we tried a few days ago: a franchise that was completely entrusted to it by 2K after Yuke's farewell.