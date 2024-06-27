The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation launched the video calling service for customers via the Ministry’s smart application, while continuing to provide the same service via the Ministry’s “WhatsApp” application on the number 600590000, as part of its continuing efforts to enhance digital services for customers, and achieve the UAE government’s goals for digital transformation by supporting… And expanding the provision of digital services to customers.

The new service allows customers to inquire about all the services provided by the Ministry, and to obtain the necessary support through the visual communication feature with the customer happiness consultant, where customers can benefit from the service through the smart application through the support and call option, and via WhatsApp through the option Establishments, workers, and the option of assisting workers.

The ministry said that the video calling service will be available to customers during the ministry’s official working hours from Monday to Thursday, from 7:30 am to 3 pm, and on Friday from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm. Customers can also contact the ministry’s call center 600590000 around the clock, seven days a week.