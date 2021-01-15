Visual arts Young Artist of the Year Joel Slotte described himself as the cover of the Spice Girls album, but made his face unrecognizable – The works are often the result of conversations with a friend

Joel Slotte has also done a record cover trilogy for Maustetutöt.

“Tense, tingles and feels really good to get such a significant recognition, ”describes his feelings as Young Artist of the Year 2021, chosen on Friday Joel Slotte.

The recent winner had to keep the secret longer than usual, as the initial announcement was supposed to take place in October, but the pandemic situation postponed it. He himself heard about the recognition as early as June.

“I was at my home cooking miso-tofu sauce for my girlfriend and her mom when the judges made me a group call. We had to lift the boiler off the stove so it wouldn’t return to the bottom when we started partying, ”Slotte recalls.

The Young Artist of the Year award includes a 20,000-euro scholarship awarded by the City of Tampere and the opportunity to organize a private exhibition at the Tampere Art Museum and the Tikanoja Art Home, which is part of the Vaasa City Museums. Slotte is currently working on new works, and the exhibition in Tampere is scheduled to open on June 12.

The scholarship makes it possible for Slotte to focus on work for about a year without worrying about her livelihood.

“I’ve been dreaming of freak-outs. That I can make weird choices without responsibility for results. I feel privileged when it’s possible for me now, ”he says.

Slotte has become known for his oil paintings in everyday situations and environments, most often modeled on himself or his loved ones. The artist adds fictional features to the portraits, making the objects like alternative versions of themselves. According to Slotte, this can be compared to autofiction familiar from literature.

“At least not yet no one is offended that I used him in my work. My paintings are born out of sociality: often the idea for work comes from some conversation with a friend that comes to mind. But of course, I always ask if my friend wants to perform at my job, ”he says.

Slotte says empathy is an absolute value for her. With his works, he wants to create an atmosphere that allows for unfinishedness.

“The themes that are important to me are accepting inadequacy and cowardice, including admitting one’s own incompleteness. Although my characters are mischievous, whimsical or do not fit into the canon of traditional beauty, they are painted with love and caring. ”

Joel Slotte: The First Fly of Spring, 2019.­

Helsinki-populated Slotte grew up in Kokkola and although she wanted to make art from an early age, she thought for a long time that a person had to get some real work and a steady source of income.

“At the Nordic School of Art, however, the idea of ​​an artist’s profession began to seem possible because my fellow students believed it and certainty grabbed me too,” he says.

Slotte has also studied at the Academy of Fine Arts of the University of the Arts Helsinki, where she graduated with a Master of Arts in 2016.

He has been on a strong upswing lately. For example, last year he participated in nine exhibitions. Slotte says that she works in her office in Vallila officially almost every weekday.

Slotte’s work was seen, for example, Gallery Live in Helsinki, where he got to show themselves less well-known side of the “punk spiritual arrogance” made devils and goblins performers drawings.

“The first solo exhibition in my hometown also felt significant and exciting because the audience was new to my art, but those people had seen me spinning as teenagers on the streets of Kokkola,” Slotte says.

Joel Slotte: At End Times Festivals, 2018.­

With a certain longing, the artist recalls what was built in Ramsholmen on Ekenäs Bird Feeders joint exhibition, as it opened before the corona epidemic, and artists had the opportunity to breathe together. Slotte saw a ceramic knight’s head in the exhibition, whose eyes and mouth were filled with bird food.

Slotte’s works have previously been exhibited in Finland, Sweden and Denmark and are in the collections of the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma, the Helsinki Art Museum, the Pro Artibus Foundation and the Academy of Fine Arts.

About oil paintings the well-known artist says he is also interested in many other materials.

“I’m not only loyal to painting, but I make drawings, pottery, build tire armor and embroidery. As my own fun channel, I also make fabric and sleeve badges for friends and myself. I use slogans like ‘Destiny’ or ‘death’ in them, which are so round that you can load a lot of different interpretations into them. ”

Joel Slotte described himself as the cover of the Do It Yourself album for Spice Girls, but made the character unrecognizable.­

Many music enthusiasts may have unknowingly come across the hand of the young artist of the year, as he has designed covers for records for Spice Works. Not even angels fly without wings, They came to my father’s country and Do it yourself. The project was pleasant and also a good example of Slotte’s way of working. Do it yourself The cover of the album shows a pale-haired character, easily interpreted as a female assumption with the message of the song. However, Slotte used herself as a model.

“I took a picture of myself in that position and in those clothes. However, I modified the facial features so much that it eventually became a completely different character. ”