Visual arts Wooden structures appeared in the walls of the glass palace in the center of Helsinki – it’s about art

Glass Palace several wooden piles have appeared in the courtyard. The most spectacular cage is a wooden pile built around the tower of the Glass Palace or a structure resembling a bird’s nest.

This is a summer exhibition that is currently being built. The two-part installation is by a Japanese artist Tadashi Kawamatan handwriting.

Nest-is a part of a series of works by Kawamata around the world, in which he adds layers and structures to an urban space or nature.

The exhibition will officially open on May 7 and will be on display until early September.

Nest is built from recycled materials. At least old chairs have been used as material in the part of the installation attached to the roof.

The second part of the installation is attached to the roof of the Glass Palace.

Kawamata (b. 1953) has focused on place-basedness, discovered materials, and physical activity in his production. He has been making place-based works since the 1980s.

Kawamata also participated in the work at the Helsinki Biennale last summer. From the material collected nearby, he assembled a lighthouse rising majestically over Vallisaari, which had previously been used for military purposes.