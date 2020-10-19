Visual arts Why do ancient Egyptian statues often lack a nose? There are fascinating stories associated with the sculpting of sculptures, one mystery can be found in Amos Rex

Amos Rex’s Egyptian splendor in the show is an enigmatic statue that lacks eyes and a nose.

Ancient Egyptian statues often lack a nose or hands, but why?

Contrary to what one might expect, it is not just that time has shattered them.

Nose is often inquired from the Brooklyn Museum’s longtime curator of Egyptian art From Edward Bleiberg. Bleiberg answers the question thoroughly in his recent essay Why Are the Noses Broken on Egyptian Satues?

For Egyptian statues a lot of damage can be read depending on the time at which the breakage is likely to have occurred. The deliberate disintegration of statues has often been an iconoclasm, or pictorial tool.

The ancient Egyptians, whose civilization spread along the Nile from about 4400 BC, believed that the statues had supernatural powers.

Various human figures were created from stone, metal, wood, clay and wax. The sculptures were made of both god figures and authoritative officials and rulers.

According to Bleiberg, the Egyptians believed that the spirits and gods of the dead people lived in these sculptures. They believed that statues could walk and talk, for example.

It was believed that the statues could be “killed”, stripped of their magical powers by damaging them. Tomb robbers, for example, might have feared revenge on the mummies, a curse fallen for violating the peace of sarcophagi. The nose could be broken so that the spirits would not get oxygen.

It has also been speculated that the nose in the statues symbolized life after death and would have been considered as if it were a gateway to the lives of the dead.

At times, the entire head could be detached, which was an effective way to so-called turn the statue out of action.

Destruction of statues is timed by the fact that contemporaries probably knew the symbolism of the statues and deliberately violated certain parts of the sculptures.

For example, the hands played a special role. If the statue symbolized the giving of gifts to the gods in the afterlife, the left hand was destroyed from the statue. In Egypt, it was customary to hand things out with the left hand. With his right hand, the spirit of the statue could receive gifts.

According to Bleiberg, the statues were also broken for political motives. For example Thutmosis III destroyed the previous ruler, his stepmother Hatshepsutin (1478–1458 BC) statues, as well as monuments and buildings of this name, because Thutmosis or his descendants would not have had direct power inherited through blood to the crown.

Hatshepsut was the first female ruler of Egypt. One of the sphinxes who presented him and has survived to this day has been destroyed in a way that shows that he has wanted to strip himself of his power. For example, a cobra-shaped ornament has been broken from the headgear of the statue, and a beard tassel, which is considered a symbol of power, has been torn from the chin.

The destruction of the statues by carefully removing certain parts with a chisel refers to the iconoclasm practiced by the ancient Egyptians. Later, the statues were much more generously dismantled by, for example, Christian propagandists who wanted to destroy signs of pantheistic religions.

Amos at Rex is an exhibition showcasing the treasures of ancient Egypt The splendor of Egypt. There’s also one character out there who lacks both eyes and a nose, he says Katariina Timonen, one of the three curators of the exhibition.

The statue on display in Amos Rex depicts a nomark, an authoritative official.­

The wooden male figure dates from the first intervening period, around 2160–2055 BC. It is thought to represent a prominent official nomark. The Nomarks were a very influential professional group with administrative, judicial, and military functions. They could even be independent of the command of the pharaohs.

“The eyes of this statue have clearly been removed by force, and there are stiff incisions on its face,” Timonen says.

It is possible that the eyes of the statue have been a precious gem that has attracted robbers. On the other hand, the nose has also been removed.

“Could it suggest that the statue was intended to be deactivated so that it could not retaliate against the robbers? This is interesting to speculate on, ”Timonen continues.

Interestingly, Timos is thought to have feared curses by grave robbers, as there are also signs that they have been a rather cold-headed gang at times. According to a few studies, grave robbers could, for example, use mummified child corpses as torches when knocking out dark tombs.

“Ancient Egypt is an endless treasure chest full of unsolved riddles. Museum from the curator of Egizio From Paolo Marini it was asked that if the time machine became human from that time and revealed the answers to all the secrets we were considering, would we even want to know after all. Exploring them is so fascinating. ”

The splendor of Egypt The exhibition is exceptionally two-part. It is simultaneously on display at both Amos Rex in Helsinki and the Kumu Art Museum in Tallinn. The exhibition is based on the collection of the Museo Egizio in Italy, the largest collection of ancient Egyptian art and culture outside Egypt.

The Glory of Egypt exhibition at Amos Rex until March 21, 2021.