Visual arts When Stiina Saaristo went to school, everyone had to have a certain kind of Levis: Now the artist uses herself as a model and challenges the traditional way of depicting a woman

Stiina Archipelago is known for its gigantic, ugly drawings depicting women and children. Now the artist switched to sculptures, and the humor is even gloomier.

Stiina Saariston in the sculpture Seitin thin (2021) The woman is a little tired on the bag. The death of an anarchist has wrapped his hands on his shoulders comrades or even comfortingly. Death drinks El Tiempo wine, time.

The woman is a bit reminiscent of the Archipelago, although she looks older than her. It is familiar from the Archipelago’s previous work. He has always used himself as a model, but the tool has changed.

The archipelago (b. 1976) is known for its giant, ugly drawings made in pencil and wood colors. With them, he made his artistic breakthrough in 2010 in the extensive exhibition Ein kleines Monster at the Amos Anderson Art Museum. In his show review Timo Valjakka then described the viewing experience of detailed giant drawings as surreal.

There are also a few drawings on the walls of Galleria Heino, but mostly there are sculptures in the Kinderszenen exhibition. They are familiarly grotesque and funny.

Black humor is also familiar, but the death that has occurred is new. It appears as a classic scythe man in some works, but also as the disintegration of characters, bones shining through the flesh. The humor is even gloomier.

“I’m not young anymore, and of course aging brings to mind death. Maybe I’ll take these pictures so it wouldn’t be so scary. The anatomical catalogs of medicine are also fascinating, meat on the bones, what we are made of, ”the Archipelago thinks.

In his drawings The archipelago has often combined children’s play and bubbling emotions with an adult woman. Today, she is a mother herself and is surprisingly wondering if the child would have contributed to the appearance of death in art.

“I had a baby when I was pretty old. Birth is a primitive thing and death is present in it. Human development has always fascinated me, and it’s best to follow it up close in my own child. But the child also sees the fragility of life, and the new generation brings out the cycle of life. ”

“Primitive feelings don’t go anywhere with age, and I have my own childhood fears come out strongly again when I look at my daughter. I haven’t gotten very far from my childhood anyway. Even a five year old daughter has said that I am childish. “

The archipelago, for example, says that it is as enthusiastic about dolls and dollhouses as children.

Often the protagonists of the sculptures still resemble the Archipelago themselves as in the drawings. But he points out that in a ballet dress Young female presumed (2021) looks more like a daughter.

The archipelago says it has always received much of its inspiration from its childhood. Now it is also provided by your own child. The archipelago points out that man is a social animal from an early age and is fascinated by the way children express their feelings directly.

Exhibition the drawings are from 2018 to 2019, and the sculptures were born after them. Recently, the Archipelago says that it has focused almost exclusively on sculptures, but hopes to continue drawing so that they support each other.

The leap from two-dimensional drawings to three-dimensional sculptures seems great – especially since the Archipelago has created its career by drawing. It originated already during his studies at the Academy of Fine Arts, where charcoal drawing was approved, but the exact imprint with pencil or wood colors was not popular.

“It was the backlash of an angry young woman. I liked whining. It takes months to make a big drawing. But when I had been drawing for over 15 years, I started to get frustrated and look for something new. I decided to get a hobby and went to a pottery workshop. I fell in love right away. ”

It is exciting how easily the Archipelago style can be identified despite the new tool. Not just the characters and humor, but the overall look and narrative that have been preserved. The archipelago sees common features in drawing and carving.

“Many sculpture teachers have said that a sculptor needs to be able to draw. The painter makes the surface and depth with colors, but carving and drawing look for form. Sculpting, I have noticed that the form has been essential for drawing me. “

Of course, there are also differences. The sculptures in the archipelago are small compared to the drawings, although not any miniatures. He makes them from clay that is burned in a furnace. A small oven helps to limit the size. Clay also forces us to reduce the lavish detail of the drawings.

“At the mercy of clay, one cannot strive for perfection. You don’t get anything for free in the drawings, but the heat of the oven can twist the limb of the sculpture. It is liberating. I use my imagination more and more, even though the mirror is always there. ”

Archipelago has never flattered himself in his images, rather the opposite. Wrinkles and bumps can be seen as challenging and renewing a woman’s ways of portraying art. The archipelago cannot say whether they have changed in general because it does not follow art comprehensively.

“When I went to school, everyone had to have a certain kind of Levis. Now I begin to be at an age where a woman becomes invisible. The look no longer feels so interesting, and it’s positive in aging. Appearance pressures are still talked about, but maybe now it’s freer. Hopefully.”

By the age of fifty, the Archipelago talks quite a bit about aging. In the spirit of his work, it is not visible. In them, different ages live side by side in the company of fairy tale elements. In the archipelago world, a frog does not become a prince, no matter how you kiss.

