Visual arts | When her mother died, Anna Retulainen longed for freedom – then she founded her own paradise in Kumpula, Helsinki

Visual artist Anna Retulainen has also listed her garden as one of the works of art in her latest exhibition.

Visual artist Anna Retulainen has been taking care of her garden for 15 years. Now the garden and painting are completely mixed together, he says.

Plum is small but delicious. Maybe it’s a cricket. Artist Anna Retulainen not quite sure.

At the moment, that small purple fruit annoys Retulai, 55. On his plot in Kumpula’s transplant garden, there is a two-week period during which the tree ripens a huge amount of fruit.