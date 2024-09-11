Visual arts | We are waiting for these ten exhibitions

Edvard Munch: Eye to Eye (1899–1900). Participating in the Gothic modern exhibition at the Ateneum.

Artists of interest in the autumn exhibition are, for example, a Renaissance master and Beyoncé’s photographer.

Carl-Henning Pedersen: Yellow Sun Image, 1950.

1. Danish fantasy

Didrichsen’s the art museum organized a danish by Carl-Henning Pedersen (1913–2007) first exhibition in 1968, and now you can peek into Pedersen’s fantasy world again.

Pedersen was interested in prehistoric and medieval imagery, indigenous art, and works created by children. The self-taught artist who painted birds, suns, ships sailing in the sky and gabled castles was an important name in Danish modernism and also belonged to the international Cobra group of artists.

Carl-Henning Pedersen at Didrichsen 7.9.–26.1.

Jacopo Bassano: Sleeping Shepherd, c.1568.

2. Venetian master, rarely available

To Finland you rarely get works from the big names of old art. Jacopo Bassano (c. 1515–1592) is an exception: he was one of the most important painters of the Venetian Renaissance, and his skillful use of color and light can be admired in the autumn in Helsinki for an exhibition.

At least you can go to the Sinebrychoff Art Museum Saint Jerome (1563) from the Galleria dell’Accademia in Venice, Bowing of kings (ca. 1555) from the Vienna Museum of Art History and Sleeping Shepherd (c. 1568) From the Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest.

Jacopo Bassano at the Sinebrychoff Art Museum 12.9.–12.1.

Ulla Wiggen, Iris XXVIII Jan, 2023.

3. Blue, green and brown

Swedish painter Ulla Wiggen (b. 1942) is not a particularly well-known name in Finland, although his career has already lasted more than 60 years.

In the early years of Wiggen’s career, he was interested in electronics, later he painted pictures of human internal organs. In the 2010s, his career took off again. His iris works – i.e. paintings that closely imitate the iris of the human eye – have been seen, for example, at the 2022 Venice Biennale.

Ulla Wiggen Espoo Art Museum in Emma 18.9.–26.1.

Accordion Band, Helsinki City Transport.

4. Us in a group photo

Helsinki native photo artist Tuomo Manninen has been photographing groups of people around the world since the 1990s: bodybuilders, tax officials, balloon sellers, tram drivers, church choir members, barbers and professors. His works have also traveled around the world. Which group do you belong to?

At the same time, a collection exhibition of Finnish photographic art created in the 1990s will also open in the museum.

Tuomo Manninen at the Museum of Photography 20.9.–12.1.

Tori Wrånes: BIG WATER (detail), 2022. Six-channel video installation, sound.

5. Strange creatures

Norwegian Tori Wrånes in the works, different creatures are busy in their own dreamlike worlds. In the title piece of Ham’s exhibition Big Water the audience rotates in the middle of a large six-channel video work, and the furry creatures move to the rhythm of the ocean to the rhythm of the tides on the coast of Thailand and in the arctic waters of northern Norway.

Tori Wrånes in Ham 27.9.–27.4.

Hugo Simberg: The Garden of Death, 1896.

6. Goo-like atmosphere

Many 19th and 20th century artists – yes Hugo Simberg and Helene Schjerfbeck than Vincent van Gogh, Käthe Kollwitz and Edvard Munch too – turned to medieval and renaissance art to deal with birth, death, suffering and sexuality.

It has received little attention in art history. Ateneum’s major project will correct the situation.

Gothic modern at Ateneum 4 October–26 January.

Larissa Sansour & Søren Lind: As If No Misfortune Had Occurred in the Night, 2022.

7. Sci-fi from the Middle East

of Amos Rex the big investment of the winter is the Palestinian-Danish one Larissa Sansourin show. In the artist’s video works and installations, current topics are intertwined with imagined worlds through futurism, archival footage and opera imagery.

“The events in Palestine are so surreal that sometimes reality seems to be more surreal than any fiction,” Sansour commented in 2019, when he appeared in the Danish Pavilion at the Venice Biennale. “I think science fiction reflects the history of Palestine…we’re always stuck in the past and still planning for the future.”

Larissa Sansour at Amos Rex from 9 October to 2 March.

Pauline Curnier Jardin: Fat to Ashes, 2021.

8. Welcome to the cave

French Pauline Curnier Jardin deals with society’s norms and stereotypes in his works. In particular, he is known for some kind of epic music videos.

One of his most famous works Grotta Profunda Approfundita combines the Virgin Mary, Joan of Arc, St. Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes, and the goddess Demeter on the way to the female image of myths, folklore, film and theater.

Pauline Curnier Jardin Kiasma 11.10.–23.2.

Maaria Wirkkala, What has happened – What will happen.

9. Poems in space

by Sara Hildén the art museum’s exhibition will be processed Maria Wirkkala a career spanning more than 40 years. Combining sculpture, installation art and video in a poetic way, the artist was the first recipient of the Ars Fennica award in 1991. Recently, his exhibitions have rarely been seen in Finland. New works made for this exhibition will also be on display.

Maaria Wirkkala at the Sara Hildén Art Museum 12.10.–19.1.

Untitled (Red Steps), 2016.

10. Beyoncé’s photographer

Photographic artist Tyler Mitchell known above all for one image: When he was only 23 years old, a pop star Beyonce chose her to portray herself on the cover of the September issue of American Vogue. Mitchell was the first black photographer to be given the job.

That was in 2018, and since then Mitchell has become known for fashion images and art projects that draw on the beauty and style of African American culture.

Tyler Mitchell in the K1 space of the Museum of Photography 24.10.–23.2.