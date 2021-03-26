Friday, March 26, 2021
Visual arts Vincent van Gogh’s work, which has been hidden from the public for more than 130 years, was sold for 13 million euros

March 26, 2021
The work depicting Montmartre in Paris has not been exhibited since the artist painted it in 1887.

Long hidden from the public Vincent van Goghin the painting was auctioned on Thursday in Paris for more than € 13 million.

The painting is one of the few of his works that has remained in private ownership.

The painting depicts one of Montmartre’s windmills at a time when the district was still a village on the outskirts of Paris. Van Gogh painted the work during his two years in Paris.

The works were sold At the Sotheby’s auction, which says the sale price is the highest price paid for Van Gogh’s work in France. The identity of the buyer has not been revealed.

About $ 70 million of Van Gogh’s previous work, which was sold at a public auction, was shelled out in New York in 2017.

