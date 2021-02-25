Visual arts Tove Jansson’s painting was auctioned off at a record price

For sale was Katajanokka, painted by Tove Jansson in 1945.

Moomins known as the creator Tove Jansson a record price has been paid for the painting at auction, says Auction Helander.

The work painted by Jansson in 1945 in Katajanokka reached a hammer price of 85,000 euros on Wednesday. Including expenses, its selling price was 108,300, the highest price ever paid for Jansson’s work of art.

Katajanokka has been on display at Jansson’s memorial exhibition at the Tampere Art Museum in 2002 and at Jansson’s centenary in 2014 at the Ateneum.

Another work by Jansson was also auctioned on Wednesday. The mixed-action work, which depicts a young woman, was sold for a hammer price of 16,000 euros, for a final sale price of 20,300 euros.