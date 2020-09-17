Visual arts Tom of Finland exhibition opens in Japan after two years of attempt – erotic images met with opposition, as homosexuality is taboo in the country

Touko Laaksonen’s erotic male images were considered too risky in Japan.

17.9. 14:50

Internationally well – known Finnish artist Tom of Finland, ie Touko Laaksonen (1920-1991) will finally be shown in Japan on Friday 18 September, says The Guardian. There have been major bends in the journey of the exhibition, which at times seemed insurmountable, says the organizer and curator of the exhibition. Shai Ohayon.

Ohayon, who has been looking for exhibition space for two years, tells The Guardian that no gallery, museum or public space in Tokyo was enthusiastic about the Valley and its sensual and erotic male images.

“I didn’t go anywhere and I was already giving up,” Ohayon says. His communications were not answered or denied.

Touko Laaksonen aka Tom of Finland in 1984.­

“One person said Laaksonen’s works were‘ too gay ’. Others were interested, but considered organizing the exhibition too risky. ”

Not even the support of the Tom of Finland Foundation, the Finnish Embassy in Tokyo or the Finnish Institute in Japan seemed to help. According to Ohayon, the opposition spoke of the difficulty inherent in Japanese culture in accepting descriptions of gay culture, despite the country’s own from the tradition of erotic art.

Tom of Finland Foundation page explainsthat homosexuality has been well accepted and common in Japanese culture in the past. Relationships between men were accepted in both monastic communities and Kabuki theater, and male prostitutes were a normal phenomenon.

The era of tolerance lasted for hundreds of years, but as Japan began to Westernize in the 20th century, homosexuality became taboo in society.

Laaksonen An exhibition celebrating the 100th anniversary Reality and Fantasy: the World of Tom of Finland is on display At Parcon Gallery X in Tokyo 18.9. – 5.10. The exhibition features thirty works from Laaksonen’s career.

Embassy of Finland in Tokyo by the exhibition was scheduled to open as early as April under Laaksonen’s 100th birthday, but the corona pandemic delayed the opening.

In connection with the exhibition, expert lectures and film screenings are also organized.

“I’m so excited and happy that this is finally happening,” Ohayon says The Guardian. “The fact that so many opposed the show made it even more significant.”

The Tom of Finland Foundation recalls that this is the first time that Tom of Finland’s works have been exhibited in Japan.