Visual arts | This year, the Ars Fennica exhibition can be experienced with the ears, the nose and the back

The exhibition presenting the candidates for Finland’s largest art award opens at Kiasma, and the experience is comprehensive. The recipient of the award will be announced in November.

Contemporary art in the museum’s Kiasma, the Ars Fennica award is discussed again, of course in an extremely stylish way. The exhibition on the fourth floor has given each candidate a room to present their art.

They are Henni Alftan and Tuomas A. Laitinen from Finland, Sat-See Lam from Sweden, Camille Norment From Norway and Emilija Škarnulytė From Lithuania.

Ars Fennica 2023 candidates. Top row: Henni Alftan (left), Emilija Škarnulytė and Tuomas A. Laitinen. Bottom row: Lap-See Lam (left) and Camille Norment.

This year, it is important to feel the whole with your whole body.

The exhibition opens Tuomas A. Laitinen’s new entity The world in a bear’s ear, where video projection is combined with sculptural ultrasound speakers that whisper into the ear of visitors moving through the space. The more you get out of the constantly changing work, the quieter you experience it, says Laitinen.

Laitinen has studied ecology for years, and his works are sprouting. The background of the work “The world in the bear’s ear” is influenced by the concept of biophony – a soundscape that all life forms in a certain area produce together – and old texts about how humans once began to divide creatures into humans and other animals.

Tuomas A. Laitinen has prepared the loudspeaker structures for his work with master blacksmith Antti Nieminen.

Henni Alftan is the only painter in the group. His gestural yet elegant oil paintings, which zoom into everyday details, have a cinematic feel.

Alftan’s paintings often make me ask what happens outside the borders of the picture, and how I can build the picture with minimal means.

Harps, geometric shapes and nocturnal moments are repeated in the new paintings. It doesn’t have a theme, Alftan says. It’s more about a train of thought, associations. “The works give birth to each other.”

Henni Alftan: The Studio II and Geometry, both from 2023.

by Camille Norment in the work, on the other hand, vibrates. A large part of it is felt along with your ears – perhaps surprisingly – on your backside. The work has the longest name of the whole bunch: Breathe deeply through your nose, down to your hips. Turn your gaze inward. Search for a deep sound with your voice that resonates in the throat, chest and diaphragm… Instead of thinking about a note or a melody, let your body find its own harmonious and discordant sound with itself and its environment. Experience resonance, also together with others. What oscillates in between.

Norment is interested in resonating sound, because we use it for the entire range of emotions, from pain relief to both physical and spiritual ecstasy.

The human voices collected by Norment resonate in the wooden seating structures, from low rumbles to light melodies. The listening experience is comprehensive. You can participate and vote.

Camille Norment’s work resonates throughout the body.

Emilija Škarnulytėn in turn, the sense of smell plays a major role in the work. The bouquets of medicinal herbs hung from the ceiling of the exhibition space take you to the landscapes of the video work following the artist’s grandmother’s day with the help of their fragrance.

Blind grandmother Aldona goes to the local park, where the statues taken down after the Soviet occupation have been brought. Aldona looks at the statues stroking Lenin’s shoe and beard.

Škarnulytė’s work is already ten years old, but the artist wanted to bring it to the Ars Fennica exhibition, as it was shot in southern Lithuania near the tense border with Belarus. The herbs have also been collected from the “NATO border”, the work information says.

Emilija Škarnulytė: Aldona (2013), screenshot from the video.

Lap-See Lamin the roots of working are in the Chinese restaurant founded by his grandmother, which his parents decided to give up in 2014. The documentation of his own restaurant also expanded to other Chinese restaurants.

The artist is interested in how traditions are passed on and transformed in Cantonese families who have moved abroad.

Drawing from Chinese shadow theatre Tales of the Altersea -mixes Chinese folk tales and the ill-fated Sea Palace Chinese restaurant ship, which floated off Gothenburg for decades.

Lap-See Lam’s Tales of the Altersea creates its own world in the exhibition hall.

“ “The task is indeed particularly difficult” – Anne Barlow

Anne Barlow

It, who will receive the award this year will be revealed on November 22. The winner will be chosen by the director of Tate St Ives Anne Barlow.

“The task is very difficult,” whispers Barlow during a break from the exhibition tour. He has chosen art prize winners before, but this competition is in a class of its own. “I’m already having nightmares about it.”

Artists are different, but exceptionally good at their chosen ways of making art, he states. They also all deal with the burning questions of our time. The judge just has to look at the artists’ entire production and these works as part of it, and think about where they might reach in the future, he says.

“This is about who is this much better,” and shows a half-centimeter mark with his thumb and forefinger.

The Ars Fennica award is now being awarded for the 26th time. Its value is 50,000 euros. The exhibition is on display at Kiasma until January 28, 2024.