Visual arts | The work stoppage affecting Kiasma is already affecting the work of artists

The general director of the National Gallery, Kimmo Levä, considers the situation caused by the protest to be unfortunate, but appeals to the fact that the National Gallery already has an ethical guideline that follows the principles of the international association of museums, ICOM.

Unusually The difficult situation in the work stoppage of artists and art professionals in Kiasmaa continues.

About 200 artists and art professionals have signed a petition announcing that they will refrain from working with the contemporary art museum Kiasma, which is part of the National Gallery.

The strike will continue as long as Kiasma receives financial support from organizations whose boards are represented by the Zabludowicz Art Trust, the petition says. Currently, a billionaire sits on the board of the Kiasma Support Foundation Chaim “Poju” Zabludowiczwho are also the founders of the foundation.

The reason for the artists’ statement is Zabludowicz’s lobbying activities on behalf of Israel.

According to a report published by the human rights organization Amnesty International in February 2022, the Israeli state-run system meets the hallmarks of an apartheid regime.

Artists and art professionals demand that ethical guidelines be created to regulate the private funding activities received by the museum.

Stoppage has already influenced the work of some of the artists involved in the protest.

The artist who was carrying out the strike and was in charge of the list of participants in the strike Eero Yli-Vakkuri tells HS that the group that prepared the work stoppage has been in contact with the participating artists and art professionals from the beginning. The working group has prepared weekly letters for artists and organized online discussions on the topic.

In these discussions, it has become apparent that, as a result of the work stoppage, some artists’ art sales have been interrupted. According to Yli-Vakkur, the exact number is not known.

Among the artists participating in the protest, for example, an artist Minna Henriksson canceled his appearance at the Kiasma Pikselähky seminar to be organized at the beginning of December. Artist Shia Conlon has refused to sell five of his works that were exhibited at Kiasma citing the work stoppage. Also the director Pauliina Feodoroff the work, which was supposed to be part of the Kiasma theater’s repertoire in early 2023, will be left out of the performance calendar.

Some of the artists who have banned the sale of their works or whose performances have been canceled do not want to make their names public because of the heated debate surrounding the matter.

For example, a bishop Teemu Laajasalo accused the artists’ campaign of anti-Semitism In an interview with HS. Also a Member of Parliament Ben Zyskowicz (cook) said In an interview with HSthat the campaign seems anti-Semitic.

Kimmo Läva

Contemporary art Museum Kiasma belongs to Finland’s largest art museum organization, the National Gallery, together with Ateneum Art Museum and Sinebrychoff Art Museum.

Director General of the National Gallery Kimmo Läva considers the current situation unfortunate and hopes that a solution will be found to the artists’ protest and that the artists will be able to continue cooperating with Kiasma as quickly as possible.

The artists participating in the Kiasma Strike strike demand that the museum draw up ethical guidelines on what kind of donors can accept private financial support. However, according to Levä, the National Gallery already has an ethical guideline that follows the principles of the international association of museums, ICOM.

“We review our guidelines regularly. The last time the board of the National Gallery refined the guidelines was in the fall of 2022,” says Levä.

Levä does not take a position on the demands related to the changes in the organizational structure of the Kiasma Support Foundation set by the Kiasma Strike petition.

“The Kiasma Support Foundation is an independent organization outside of the National Gallery, which decides on its board members and administrative structures,” says Levä.

The petition’s strongest demand is related to the resignation of the foundation’s founder, billionaire Zabludowicz. According to Levä, this requirement is also completely up to the board of the Kiasma Support Foundation and Zabludowicz himself.

Levä has previously written about the importance of donors. Are you afraid they’re going to die now?

“This is unfortunate and naturally does not strengthen our chances of getting donors.”

How to solve an exceptionally difficult situation?

“I believe that a solution can be found through discussion and I hope that it can be found as quickly as possible,” says Levä.

In a work stoppage featured artist Merja Puustinen wonders why the National Gallery has not drawn up any kind of ethical rules for private funding.

Puustinen has researched issues related to Zabludowicz and the communication agency Bicom for his dissertation.

“There are ethical rules within the museum for the activities of its own employees, but not for the activities of private funding.”

According to Puustisinen, for example, Stockholm’s Moderna Museet has clear instructions on private funding and related conditions.

Another key thing, according to Puustisinen, is to highlight art washing through public discussion.

“In the same sense, many football players from Finland have also refused to participate in the Qatar football games or training camps, because they want to boycott the polishing of the image of a dictatorship and an authoritarian state through sportswear. In the same spirit, this highlights the fact that Israel is a country classified as an apartheid state by international human rights organizations and Israel’s own human rights organizations and non-governmental organizations,” says Puustinen.

“It is generally thought that sports, museum activities and culture are not political, but they are, especially when it comes to private funding. State funding is ultimately decided by voters and civil servants. There are international cultural boycotts against companies that finance museum activities.”

According to Puustisinen, it’s about what kind of frame of reference the artists’ work fits into.

“Whether it was Shell’s arctic oil drilling money or Sackler’s the family’s fentanyl money that causes the huge opiate problem, or money related to covering up apartheid.”

Puustinen knows that a two-state solution to Palestine cannot be created with a single work stoppage, but a discussion is needed.

“At least the problem field is brought to international awareness. And that Finland would wake up to this and start asking about connections.”

