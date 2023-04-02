Key 19th-century French artist Gustave Courbet is also in the headlines for a painting found in the basement of a US university.

The Nazis once taken by a world-famous French artist Gustave Courbet’s (1819–1877) forest-themed painting La Ronde Enfantine is returned from the British Museum to the estate of the French hero who owned it.

They tell about it, for example Art Newspaper, BBC and The New York Times.

The owner of the painting Robert Bing, whose maternal grandmother is mentioned in Courbet’s correspondence. As a Jew, Bing had to flee the Nazis and joined the French Resistance. He was later captured, but survived and received the French Medal of Honor in 1945. He also received compensation for property looted by the Nazis, but not for this painting.

Nazis booked a painting To Hermann Göringwho wanted to exchange it with a collector of French art Joachim von Ribbentrop own painting, but no exchange took place.

After the destruction of Nazi Germany, the painting surfaced in 1951, when a Swiss art broker auctioned it. The buyer was a pastor Eric Milner-White, who was known as an art patron and donor. He donated the work almost immediately to the British Fitzwilliam Museum.

The stages of the painting were investigated by the British Spoliation Advisory Panel, made up of judges and historians, which specializes in investigating property looted by the Nazis. The panel ended up recommending that the painting be returned to the descendants of Robert Bing, who died in 1993.

At the same time, the panel assessed that Milner-White, who bought and donated the work, and the Fitzwilliam Museum acted in good faith in 1951 with the information at that time.

The museum itself says that it has “taken care of the work” so that it can now be returned to its rightful owners.

Courbet is also in the headlines due to a significant discovery. In 2016, workers found a dirty unframed painting in the basement of the University of Pennsylvania’s dental department. From the curator of the university’s art collection From Lynn Marsden-Atlass asked if it should be saved or if the work should be thrown away.

Marsden-Atlass at first separated only the combination of letters G. Cou from under the dirt and started the investigations.

After seven years, the work has been confirmed as an authentic painting by Gustave Courbet La Source du Lison (1864). The painting ended up at the university, when in France it influenced and also of Napoleon III an American dentist and surgeon who treated dental equipment Thomas W. Evans donated most of his fortune to establish the Thomas W. Evans Museum in Philadelphia.

The piece is now on display at the University of Pennsylvania’s Arthur Ross Gallery through May 28 and can be seen behind this link.