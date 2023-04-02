Sunday, April 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Visual arts | The valuable painting of the French hero was taken to the Nazi leaders, but now it is being returned to the owner’s estate

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Visual arts | The valuable painting of the French hero was taken to the Nazi leaders, but now it is being returned to the owner’s estate

Key 19th-century French artist Gustave Courbet is also in the headlines for a painting found in the basement of a US university.

The Nazis once taken by a world-famous French artist Gustave Courbet’s (1819–1877) forest-themed painting La Ronde Enfantine is returned from the British Museum to the estate of the French hero who owned it.

They tell about it, for example Art Newspaper, BBC and The New York Times.

The owner of the painting Robert Bing, whose maternal grandmother is mentioned in Courbet’s correspondence. As a Jew, Bing had to flee the Nazis and joined the French Resistance. He was later captured, but survived and received the French Medal of Honor in 1945. He also received compensation for property looted by the Nazis, but not for this painting.

Nazis booked a painting To Hermann Göringwho wanted to exchange it with a collector of French art Joachim von Ribbentrop own painting, but no exchange took place.

See also  Weather In southern and central Finland, the streets can turn into skating rinks in some places

After the destruction of Nazi Germany, the painting surfaced in 1951, when a Swiss art broker auctioned it. The buyer was a pastor Eric Milner-White, who was known as an art patron and donor. He donated the work almost immediately to the British Fitzwilliam Museum.

The stages of the painting were investigated by the British Spoliation Advisory Panel, made up of judges and historians, which specializes in investigating property looted by the Nazis. The panel ended up recommending that the painting be returned to the descendants of Robert Bing, who died in 1993.

At the same time, the panel assessed that Milner-White, who bought and donated the work, and the Fitzwilliam Museum acted in good faith in 1951 with the information at that time.

The museum itself says that it has “taken care of the work” so that it can now be returned to its rightful owners.

Courbet is also in the headlines due to a significant discovery. In 2016, workers found a dirty unframed painting in the basement of the University of Pennsylvania’s dental department. From the curator of the university’s art collection From Lynn Marsden-Atlass asked if it should be saved or if the work should be thrown away.

See also  Basketball | Shawn Huff annoyed the NBA megastar at the European Championships - the Susijengi captain, who is ending his career, instructs his followers: "I was paralyzed with excitement"

Marsden-Atlass at first separated only the combination of letters G. Cou from under the dirt and started the investigations.

After seven years, the work has been confirmed as an authentic painting by Gustave Courbet La Source du Lison (1864). The painting ended up at the university, when in France it influenced and also of Napoleon III an American dentist and surgeon who treated dental equipment Thomas W. Evans donated most of his fortune to establish the Thomas W. Evans Museum in Philadelphia.

The piece is now on display at the University of Pennsylvania’s Arthur Ross Gallery through May 28 and can be seen behind this link.

#Visual #arts #valuable #painting #French #hero #Nazi #leaders #returned #owners #estate

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Firefighters, no camp on the beaches

Firefighters, no camp on the beaches

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result