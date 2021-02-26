Visual arts The unprofitable Ikea department store will be transformed into one of the largest cultural centers in the world in Britain

Behind the blue-yellow façade lies a double the number of squares compared to Bilbao’s Guggenheim.

Giant The Ikea store will be transformed into a huge arts center in Coventry in central England. The decision was blessed at the local level last week. This has been reported by many British media outlets, including the BBC.

The planned art center for the Swedish interior giant’s seven-storey store is becoming one of the world’s largest cultural centers, says Artnet publication.

Blue-yellow behind the façade is almost 54,000 square meters of floor space. By comparison: The total number of square meters reported by the Guggenheim in Bilbao is just over 24,000 square meters, of which there is about 112,000 square meters of exhibition space.

According to Coventry City Council, more than eight thousand works from the British Council of the Arts Council’s stock collections and local art collections, such as those from the Herbert Museum or the Coventry Transport Museum, can be displayed on the premises.

Their works and artifacts are currently on display at Whitefriars Abbey. The monastery, built in the 15th century, would thus be able to be renovated and opened to the public.

Ikea store In Coventry, I closed a year ago in February 2020 after the company reported “significant losses”. The store was opened in 2007.

Design work to convert the premises for cultural use is expected to begin this year and construction work in early May 2022.