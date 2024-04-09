Visual arts | The taxman suddenly ruled out the art brokerage business, the operators in dire straits: “Shall we start selling sausages?”

Art organizations are puzzled by the taxman's changed line, according to which their art mediation is a business activity. The change is reflected in the artists' work fees.

Taxman has taken a new approach to non-profit art organizations that have work brokerage activities, i.e. they create opportunities for their members to sell their works, for example, at work brokerage events. This is the case with at least two significant art organizations.

The tax authority has ruled that the brokerage of works by the Association of Artists and the Helsinki Artists' Society is no longer a public benefit activity but a business activity.

Now, the organizations have to pay 24 percent value added tax on the commissions of the transferred works and 20 percent income tax on the profit, while previously the activity was mainly tax-free. The Association of Painters also has to pay taxes retroactively for the years 2022 and 2023, which means about 100,000 euros in taxes.

In practice, this means that the royalties artists receive will decrease when the organizations have to raise the commission, i.e. the share they take from the sales of the works. The fate of the funding of non-profit art organizations is also unclear if they are classified as commercial operators.

“The taxman's interpretation is really problematic, and it has been made without any change in our operations or sales volume”, executive director of the Finnish Painters' Association Elisa Lientola says.

According to Lientola, the Association of Artists has not been able to prepare for tax hikes in any way, and there is almost no buffer. The cost structure of exhibition activities also does not allow VAT reduction in taxation.

“Yes, we are in trouble,” says Lientola.

The Union of Artists and the Helsinki Artists' Society have appealed against the taxman's decision. According to organizations, the taxman justifies the decision primarily with a competitive disadvantage.

The Tax Administration's leading tax expert Riikka Rintala says that he cannot comment on the affairs of individual taxpayers.

On a general level, Rintala says that the tax authority has not made any significant changes to how it interprets the definition of public utility. He points out that non-profit organizations are also liable to tax in certain respects.

See also "Omikron leads us back to normality" In March, more than 1,600 works by almost 700 different artists were on display at Teosväälitti of the Artists' Association.

A large part of the Finnish professional artists belong to a professional organization, such as the Association of Artists, the Association of Finnish Sculptors or the Association of Photographic Artists. Many of the associations enable their members to sell their works by maintaining an exhibition space or online store or by organizing works brokerage events.

Taidemaalariliitto organizes exhibitions and, as part of it, works brokerage, with which it finances its activities in addition to grants and membership fees.

The most visible form of its activity is the Art Brokerage of Artists' Association, which takes place once a year at the Helsinki Cable Factory. In March, more than 1,600 works by almost 700 different artists were exhibited at one time. This is Finland's largest visual art event.

Taidemaalariliitto defends its public utility by saying that its activities do not aim for profit and that it does not operate in a competitive market. The commission collected from the art sale is meant to cover only the costs of the operation.

Lientola says that the organization's exhibition activity without subsidies and membership fees is a loss-making activity. It therefore works with a different logic than, for example, private art galleries.

Lientola says that the rules of the Association of Painters state that its task is to promote the status of artists and the appreciation and visibility of art in society. It also highlights non-commercial art, for example works by young and marginal artists and, in Lientola's words, all kinds of “bullshit” that cannot be shown in commercial galleries.

Artists who sell or lend their works through art organizations already feel the decision in their wallets, because in practice the tax is transferred to commissions.

The tax cannot be covered directly by raising prices, because art sales are falling badly at the moment, Lientola says. According to him, the income of the Taidemaalariliitto art mediation event also collapsed compared to last year.

“Few of our artists are liable for value added tax, so they can't put the amount into tax deductions, but this directly hurts them,” says Lientola.

Helsinki Artists' Association maintains an art lending office, visual arts school and course center. Also the chairman The fairy tale of the Spruce Tree says that the tax will directly reduce the artists' support, because there is no profit from the Teiteilijasevera's activities.

“We are not a company of any kind, and we do not engage in business activities. We are the guardians of the artists' interests, and that is our main task,” says Kalliokuusi.

The artists' association has previously paid value added tax on the brokerage of works, but now also has to pay income tax. In addition, it has to cover last year's income tax for 25,000 euros.

“ “Shall we start selling sausages?”

Mixed Taidemaalariliitto and Helsinki Taiteilijaseura finance their activities in addition to membership fees, but also with grants from various foundations and state funding.

According to the representatives of art organizations, the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM), which controls state funding, and the tax authority are currently making contradictory policies.

Namely, OKM has obliged galleries and art organizations that receive state aid to reduce the expenses for artists, for example exhibition fees, and to do their own fundraising instead. For example, the condition of the exhibition fee subsidy is to waive the rent charged to the artists.

At OKM's urging, the Association of Artists has waived exhibition fees and raised commissions for art sales. With this, the taxman has interpreted that passing on the works of the Association of Artists is a commercial activity.

“There is now a huge conflict between state organizations. They should know what the other is doing and what the other is obligated to do,” says Lientola.

In the case of both organizations, the taxman has thus in a way thwarted OKM's goals. Kalliokuusi of the Helsinki Artists' Society says that due to income taxation and tax loopholes, it can no longer implement the reduction of exhibition fees according to the plans made at the request of the ministry.

In Lientola's opinion, it is also illogical that the taxman has interpreted the Taidemaalariliitto's income as a means of livelihood, but considers the expenses to be activities of general interest. Expenses cannot then be allocated to income in taxation, which again distorts the result.

Organizations are now confused about how they should finance their activities, if OKM calls on the other hand to increase their own fundraising, i.e. raise commissions, but the taxman interprets their own fundraising as a commercial activity.

“Where should we do our own fundraising? Shall we start selling sausages?” Lientola wonders.

Question mark there is also how the foundations and the state will react to the funding of art organizations in the future, if the taxman interprets the brokerage of works by them as a commercial activity.

According to Lientola, the concoction cooked up by OKM and the taxman can, in the worst case, lead to a narrowing of the art field if the operation of non-profit art organizations becomes impossible.

It is also about the ecosystem of Finnish art. If artists are not widely and diversely supported in the industry, for example in the early stages of their careers, they may not end up in the stables of commercial operators either.

“Then we would be left with a really narrow art field,” states Lientola.

According to Lientola, the situation is unreasonable, as it causes more uncertainty at a time when art funding and social security for low-income artists are already being cut.