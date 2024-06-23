Visual arts | The superstar of contemporary art is deafening with his works about the horrors of Nazism

Visual arts|German artist Anselm Kiefer has become known for recreating the horrors of recent history. Kiefer’s works will soon be seen in a documentary film made about him.

I saw the writer Karl Ove Knausgaard describes a German Anselm Kiefer (b. 1945) emotions evoked by the works to The New York Times in writing in a personal story.

According to Knausgård, the canonized superstar of contemporary art manages to be dumb over and over again, even though he has a huge historical and cultural ballast attached to him.

HS’s critic was also speechless Harri Mäcklin after visiting in 2015 at the Kiefer exhibition at the Serlachius Museums:

“When I’m possessed, I don’t even know where to start. [—] Man’s place in the universe is depicted so richly that the proportions of the works seem beyond comprehension.”

“Beyond comprehension” works can soon be seen on the big screen in full and 3D by Wim Wenders Anselm– in the documentary film, which has also garnered rave reviews from critics.

Wenders’ film crew followed the artistic work of Kiefer, who lived in France for two years.

“Kiefer is big in many ways. There is rarely a similar consensus on significance in the art field,” says the director of the Serlachius museums Pauli Sivonen.

Anselm Kiefer’s works are usually brown or dark gray in color. The photo shows part of Kiefer’s installation for the 2022 Venice Biennale.

Germany’s recent history and the horrors of Nazism have been Kiefer’s subjects, especially at the beginning of his career. Later, the themes have expanded to become more universal.

Kiefer’s massively sized works are heavy not only in subject matter but also in weight: they feature lead and thick, jagged layers of paint. They often consist of large, ruin-like metal structures.

According to Pauli Sivonen, the large size of the works makes the viewer’s head spin and soaks them in. It forces you to think about the horrific scale of the topics covered, such as war and the Holocaust.

“They are real blows to the diaphragm. His smaller works also have the same emotional impact,” Sivonen says.

In the process when the size category of his works has grown, Anselm Kiefer has been criticized for megalomania and for staging empty spectacles.

Kiefer has become a trademark of his own, and his previously provocative works are no longer the only thing to be outraged about except for their price, Karl Ove Knausgård says of the backlash in The New York Times.

Sivonen, who confesses to be a great admirer of Kiefer, admits that the pompous German is associated with the hype typical of distinguished male artists.

“When someone like Kiefer achieves the status of a guru or an elder statesman, the more people want to gather to praise him.”

Anselm Kiefer’s Väinämöinen Ilmarinen (2018) belongs to the collection of the Serlachius museums.

About Nazism speaking in the 1960s required courage from a German. Anselm -documentary director Wim Wenders has told in the interview distinguish between himself and his peer Kiefer:

“We both had former Nazis as teachers. While I just wanted to avoid the whole thing because of my disgust, Anselm began to dig and reveal the lies of the past.”

Kiefer’s historical subjects and references to poetry and mythologies often arouse a desire for knowledge. According to Pauli Sivonen of the Serlachius museums, you can still get to know him even if you are completely blind thanks to the impressive aesthetics of the works.

“He has the ability to reach a wide variety of audiences because he tells about important issues in an understandable way.”

Anselm in theaters on Friday, June 28.