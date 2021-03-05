Visual arts The Scout Boys Association sells millions of paintings by Norman Rockwell to pay compensation to victims of sexual abuse – Who was this iconic artist?

Artist Norman Rockwell worked for The Boy Scouts of America all his life. Americans are well acquainted with his work, although they have only begun to be valued in the art world in this millennium.

The United States The Boy Scouts of America, the largest scout boy organization, has announced the sale of an extensive collection of American artists Norman Rockwell paintings in order to be able to pay compensation to victims of sexual exploitation. He told about it, among other things news agency AFP.

The scout organization found itself in the midst of an exploitation riot after several states made it possible to seek compensation for previously outdated sexual offenses.

To date, 95,000 former scouts have sued the 111-year-old organization for compensation for alleged sexual exploitation. Many of the victims have said the crimes have continued for decades.

To date, 95,000 former scouts have sued the 111-year-old boy scout organization for compensation for alleged sexual abuse.­

The youngest claimants are eight years old, the oldest are 83 years old. The majority of them are men, but some women have also filed a lawsuit.

According to lawyers, the number of compensation claims far exceeds the number of allegations of abuse reported in Catholic Church lawsuits in the United States.

Helsingin Sanomat said a year ago that The Boy Scouts of America filed for corporate restructuring due to suspicions of abuse. The bankruptcy application allowed the organization to bring all litigation to one court and try to reconcile them instead of going to litigation on a case-by-case basis in different states.

Now the organization has listed hundreds of works of art that it plans to sell as part of the restructuring plan as part of the restructuring plan. Art treasures owned by the Scouts include 59 works by Rockwell from 1916-1976.

Rockwell had a close relationship with the organization, as he was appointed artistic director of the official publication of the Boy Scouts as a teenager and continued to work for the organization for most of his life.

Indeed, the artwork owned by the Scouts reflects Rockwell’s long collaboration with the Scouting movement. The New York Times says that among the works are such as On My Honor and I Will Do My Best, whose names derive from the promises of the scouts.

It is unclear what the value of the works is, but the organization is trying to sell them at the highest possible price, as it aims to raise $ 300 million, or about € 250 million, in the Compensation Fund.

Fine art critics did not appreciate Norman Rockwell’s work during his lifetime. Pictured is the book Fishing Trip, They’ll Be Coming Back Next Week from 1919.­

Hardly there is an American who would not know Norman Rockwell or his iconic works.

The artist, who died in 1978, is best known as the illustrator of the prestigious Saturday Evening Post. In nearly 50 years, he made a total of 321 cover photos for the magazine. The prolific artist made more than 4,000 works during his lifetime and also painted portraits of the president John F. Kennedy, Dwight D. of Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixonista.

At the turn of the 1920s and 30s, he made several famous, boy paintings for Coca-Cola’s advertising campaigns.

Rockwell was particularly profiled as a photographer of small-town and rural people. Although serious art critics found his works too figurative, idealistic, and cute, the people loved them.

The atmosphere of the past world can be strongly felt in the work, for example Runaway (1958). In one of the artist’s most famous works, the little fugitive has ended up sitting on the counter of a light-colored cup next to a policeman at the end of his adventure. The atmosphere exudes warmth and security, and the viewer can be sure that nothing bad will happen to children in this world.

Mary Keefe was 19 when she served as a model for Norman Rockwell’s Rosie the Riveter (1943).­

Rockwell’s work has become an iconic image Rosie The Riveter (1943), in which Rosie, dressed in overalls, eats lunch bread during a factory lunch break. It appeared on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post and supported a U.S. World War II campaign that encouraged women who were previously out of work to take up jobs for men who went to the front.

In the background, of course, is the US star flag. The work is reminiscent J. Howard Millerin poster We Can Do It (1942), who has since spread the message of feminism around the world on cards, mugs, fridge magnets and t-shirts.

In recent years during appreciation of the artist however, has been on the rise – at least if it can be measured by the price of his works sold. In 2014, Sotheby’s and Christie’s auctions built their spring sales around Rockwell paintings. After the Prom was sold for $ 9.1 million, or about $ 7.5 million, and Rookie $ 22.5 million, or about $ 19 million. At the end of the same year Saying Grace $ 46 million, or $ 38 million, was paid for.

Author’s biography written by Deborah Salomon said To The New York Times in his interview that 2001 was a turning point in the appreciation of Rockwell’s work.

The artist’s retrospective opened at the Guggenheim Museum after the terrorist attack at the World Trade Center, and Salomon believes Rockwell’s work, which threatens traditional American values, was exactly what the audience was longing for at the time.