Visual arts | The researcher was dismayed when the National Gallery demanded payment for the use of the classical artist’s pictures: “The decision was devastating”

In her dissertation, Hanna-Reetta Schreck examines Ellen Thesleff’s works, which are freely available in the National Gallery’s open online image service. However, they may not be used in the dissertation for free.

For his dissertation working researcher, art and cultural historian Hanna-Reetta Schreck shocked.

Schreck examines numerous painters in his dissertation Ellen Thesleffin works, of which about seventy are owned by the state and managed by the National Gallery. The volume includes several of Thesleff’s key paintings and especially sketches. Images of artworks can be freely explored in the National Gallery’s open online image service.

However, you may not use the images in your work without the permission of the copyright holder. In this case, the copyright to the works of art is owned by Thesleff’s estate and the rights to the photo versions of the works found on the website are owned by the National Gallery.

The estate has given Schreck their consent to publish the art in the dissertation, and does not demand monetary compensation for this.

The entire research material of the dissertation research in question contains more than 370 works, almost 100 photographs and more than 400 letters and diary entries. The materials can be found in several different collections and archives.

When Schreck contacted the National Gallery about the pictures he needed, he found out that they want a considerable amount of money for their use.

Ellen Thesleff worked on her pencil work Self-Portrait in 1894–1895. The work was last exhibited at the Ateneum Art Museum in the Artists’ Ruovesi exhibition from 15 November 2019 to 26 January 2020. The work is owned by the Finnish state.

Use of images, in the scope as originally planned, would cost Schreck almost 3,000 euros, which according to the researcher himself is far too much money. At first there was a discussion about the costs of around 4,000 euros.

“It’s great that the National Gallery has published the artworks for everyone to study, but it’s incomprehensible that in order to publish a study, they should be paid large sums of money,” says Schreck.

He considers usage fees of thousands of euros to be unreasonable, because they affect, for example, who has the opportunity to study works of art and on what scale.

For Schreck, it is about the principles related to the autonomy of science.

Schreck is also concerned about the perceptions of the National Gallery regarding the livelihood of doctoral researchers and, for example, grants.

“The funding situation in the humanitarian sector is dire. We do this purely for the love of the sport,” he says.

Schreck says that he approached various collections and their owners. With some, a free outcome has been reached through negotiations, and with some it has been agreed that a printed version of the dissertation will be delivered to them when it is ready.

“The National Gallery’s decision not to cooperate was totally crushing in relation to other parties and the estate.”

In the past, for example, the cooperation with Schreck’s pictures of scientific articles has been successful with the National Gallery, invoking the citation right defined in the Copyright Act.

Now the scope of the research material seems to be a factor creating controversy.

Schreck emphasizes that the presence of images is also essential from the point of view that his research can be critically examined after publication. In his research, he does in-depth image analysis.

“It is significantly more difficult to criticize me for, for example, misinterpretations or misquoting if the work to be cited is not shown.”

It is not possible to give a general rule about the permitted citation of photographs, but the conditions must therefore be examined on a case-by-case basis.

The National Gallery director general Kimmo Läva believes that a paid service is better than no service at all. He is responsible for the pricing of the image service.

Levä says that they have received criticism that the images are paid for and that they should be available free of charge, especially for theses.

“Basically, services such as the image service and the use of images are chargeable. We cover about thirty percent of the structure of the economy with various service fees, of which access fees are the biggest,” he says.

According to Levva, the image service’s fees cover the system and work costs incurred in maintaining it.

According to Leva, Kansallisgalleria pays a separate copyright fee to the rights holder for each work or image published online.

Kansallisgalleria is the national museum of visual arts and it maintains the Ateneum art museum, the contemporary art museum Kiasma and the Sinebrychoff art museum. In the photo, the Ateneum Art Museum in May 2020.

Service fees the importance of museums in the economy has grown over the years. According to Leva, the reason for this is the poor development of public financing.

In recent years, fees for the use of images have accumulated on an annual level of around 40,000 euros. Levä cannot say the exact share of theses in this sum, but he estimates that the share is smaller than the share of commercial works.

According to the price list found on the website of the National Gallery, one picture used in the dissertation costs 37.20 euros including taxes. Added to this is the price of the separate online edition, which is 50 percent of the price of the print version. In this case, the price for one image will be 55.80 euros. For seventy pictures, we are talking about almost four thousand euros.

According to Levä, the pricing is based on the work to be done, such as the delivery of high-resolution images.

Levä says that researchers have been kept in mind after the collections and images have moved to digital format. In electronic form, they are easily accessible.

“All fees certainly make research difficult and cumbersome, especially in low-income industries, but our fees are not the only fees related to theses. Image costs and other costs belong to the creator of the work, of course.”

Levä hopes that the financiers who support the studies would also consider the image costs. He believes that the use of images in theses will grow.

“In the coming years, it looks like we won’t have an awful lot of opportunities, as it were, to move the current paid services in a free direction. Of course, it’s also a political issue,” says Levä.

According to Levä, if the funding of the National Gallery were to increase, it could be possible for a target group to use images free of charge.

In Levä’s opinion, it would be important to have a discussion with universities as well.

“Do the supervising teachers have a sufficiently clear message that the students know the very many legal issues related to the use of images. Are image fees also taken into account when budgeting theses?” Läva asks.

Illustrated work is a copyright organization for artists in the visual field, whose mission is to promote and protect the copyrights of visual artists and the conditions for making visual art.

Kuvasto executive director Tommi Nilsson says that the citation right cannot be directly applied to the case due to the scope of the material.

He says that the basic starting point is the appropriate scope of the citation. Both the quantity and the connection between the image and the text have to be examined.

According to Nilsson, the evaluation takes place on a picture-by-picture basis.

Both Levä and Nilsson say that they have never dealt with such a large amount of cited material before.

“With regard to the right of citation, in many cases it has been about the connection of one or a few images to the text,” says Nilsson.

Nilsson does not take a position on the specific case, but he raises the question of the distribution of cost responsibility so that it would not be unreasonable for one operator.

“If the university publishes a dissertation, then it is also in a position of responsibility in terms of copyright. It is quite possible, on a general level, to impose an obligation on the university to apply for a permit.”

However, according to Nilsson, it is natural that the researcher is the actor in the case, because he decides what the research contains.

I dispute regarding the situation, the situation at the moment is that the Kansallisgalleria’s lawyer checks Schreck’s dissertation from the point of view of citation rights and then gives his opinion regarding the use of the images. After this, the Copyright Council evaluates the realization of the right to quote if necessary.

On January 12, 2024, it will be 70 years since Ellen Thesleff’s death, but according to the law, copyrights expire only at the end of the year. In this case, the National Gallery also waives the copyrights related to the photographs taken of the works.

According to Kansallisgalleria CEO Kimmo Levä, when the copyrights are released, the images can be downloaded free of charge for publication use from the Kansallisgalleria’s website. The separate delivery of high-resolution, i.e. printable, images is also subject to a fee after this.

Schreck has pointed out from the beginning that he does not need high-resolution images to publish his dissertation, and has not asked the National Gallery to provide separate images. He only needs access rights to use the images found in the collection database.

Schreck is scheduled to argue in August.

Updated June 28 at 3:55 p.m.: Added information that copyright only expires at the end of the year of the author’s death, not the date of death.