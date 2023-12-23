Visual arts | The police arrested a man on suspicion of stealing Banksy's work

The road sign, decorated with military aircraft, took off less than an hour after Banksy confirmed it was his latest work.

in London the police have arrested a man suspected of being a street artist Banksy for stealing the work.

On Friday morning, a stop sign was spotted in Peckham, south London, decorated with three drone-like craft.

The road sign went on a long-haul journey less than an hour after Banksy confirmed it was his latest work. The street artist had published pictures of the work on Instagram.

Witnesses had recorded on video when the man removed the traffic sign with the help of another man. According to pictures and videos published on social media, one of the men ran away with a sign under his arm.

London Metropolitan Police initially said it had not been notified of the alleged crime. However, Southwark Borough Council, which is responsible for local services, said late on Friday that it wanted the road sign back and had notified the police.

Until Saturday night by the police announced that one man had been arrested. According to the police representative, the case is being investigated, but he did not provide further details about the arrested man.

“We are aware of footage shared showing the sign being removed,” a police spokesman said.

“Anyone who may have information about the incident or the whereabouts of the sign is asked to call the police.”

In his statement on Friday, the local decision-maker Jasmine Ali criticized the unauthorized removal of the road sign.

“It shouldn't have been removed and we want it back so everyone in the community can enjoy Banksy's great work,” he said, adding that the removal of the sign had been reported to the police.

Banksy, who hides his identity, often takes a stand on war with his art. American PBS According to many of Banksy's Instagram followers, the artist interpreted the updated stop sign as demanding a cease-fire in Gaza, which Israel has been destroying with airstrikes since the beginning of October.