Visual arts | The New York collection received a rare female portrait for its prestigious collection

The Frick Art Museum’s 90-year-old collection received its first female portrait from the Renaissance.

Key the Frick Collection, a New York institution that presents older art, has acquired the first Renaissance female portrait in its collection. It came out at the Frick Madison on Madison Avenue on Thursday, January 12th.

It’s about By Giovanni Battista Moroni (c. 1520–1579) painted Portrait of Donna (Stairs of a Woman) (c. 1575), reported The Art Newspaper. The news was that the painting is the first Renaissance work depicting a woman in the Frick collections in 90 years.

Moroni is known for his elegant portraits of the nobility and clergy, and is considered one of the great portrait painters of late Renaissance Italy.

Donated by Frick the received work depicts a woman dressed in pink silk, whose identity is a mystery, at least for now. The work will be added to Frick’s famous collections of old art and European Painters.

The collection was founded by the industrialist who gave the institution its name Henry Clay Frick (1849–1919). His fortune came from, among other things, the Pittsburgh steel industry. The Frick Collection art museum was founded with a donation from his will in 1935. It operates in a 17th-century style house built by Frick in Manhattan.

In the immeasurably valuable collections, for example, Titian’s and Tintoretto paintings by such masters. In 2013, Frick introduced seven by Piero della Francesca of the work that were later seen In the Hermitage in St. Petersburg.

In Renaissance Italy, women also painted, not only as models. Well-known artists are, for example Sofonisba Anguissola (ca. 1532–1625) and Lavinia Fontana (1552–1614).

Frick Madison is located in the Breuer Building near New York’s Central Park. Works from the immeasurably valuable Frick collection are now on display at the Frick Madison, as the actual museum is being renovated.

Correction 13.1. 6:08 p.m.: Also corrected the information in the text that Ritratto di Donna (Portrait of a Woman) painted by Giovanni Battista Moroni was painted around 1575, not around 1675.

Correction 13.1. at 15:00: Corrected the year of the caption to approx. 1575 (previously it was 1675).