Visual arts | The Microsoft founder’s art collection was sold for more than 1.5 billion euros – the sum is a new world record

The second part of the world record collection will be sold during Thursday.

Microsoft’s of the founder by Paul G. Allen (1953–2018) the sale of 60 works from the art collection reached a new world record at a Christie’s auction in the United States.

The total price was more than 1.5 billion dollars, which is the same amount in euros at the current exchange rate. In accordance with Allen’s will, the proceeds of the auction will be used for charity.

They tell about it, for example Christie’s, The New York Times and The Guardian.

Already in advance it was announced that the auction would be the first to exceed the sum of more than a billion dollars. The previous world record was from Sotheby’s auction half a year ago, when Harry and Linda Macklowen the collection was sold for 922 million euros.

It can be considered a surprise that the amount even increased to more than 1.5 billion euros.

It was the first and most valuable part of the two-part auction. In addition to the 60 works sold now, another 95 works were to be sold during Thursday.

There are still several works of art worth millions, but not works expected to fetch top prices in the first leg of the auction.

The hardest was sold at a price of 149.2 million dollars Georges Seurat Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version). Also Paul Cézanne, Paul Gauguin, Vincent van Gogh and by Gustav Klimt works were called for at prices of more than 100 million euros.

Paul Cézanne’s La Montagne Sainte-Victoire (1888–1890) sold for $137.8 million.

Record prices the background was the turbulence of the investment market. Major investors want safe havens for their billions, and the central works of the big names in art history have usually been safe and value-enhancing investment targets. A quarter of the works were sold to Asian buyers.

The works were on display to the public for ten days before the auction. This caused lines of more than two hours at New York’s Rockefeller Plaza, where Christie’s auction house is located.

More than 20,000 people had time to see the works before many of them disappeared into private collections.

Trend investing in top art was also on display last year. World art sales exceeded Art Basel UBS report including 65 billion euros. It clearly exceeded the sales of 2020 and was slightly more than the sales of 2019.

Records were also broken by the one sold in the spring Andy Warhol Shot Sage Blue Marilynwhich became the most expensive US work sold at auction at a price of around 196 million euros.

Paul Allen and Bill Gates in the audience at a basketball game in 2000. Allen also owned sports teams.

Paul Allen founded Microsoft Bill Gates with in 1975. A cancer diagnosis and the disagreements at the time made him leave the company in 1983, but he kept his shares and board seat, rising as the company grew into a billionaire.

In 2000, he started the Experience Music Project, which grew into Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. Exhibition loans from art collections and separate exhibitions from the own collection had already started earlier.

Allen also occasionally sold works from his art collection at large profits. “Art has been an excellent investment,” he boasted to Bloomberg in 2015.

During his lifetime, Allen managed to donate around two billion euros to charity and, like Gates, make a promise that the vast majority of his wealth will be directed to charity.

At the time of Allen’s death, his assets were in the order of 20 billion euros. Paul Allen’s estate is handled by his sister Jody Allen.