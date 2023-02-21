Visual arts | The jewel in Vermeer’s painting The Girl and the Pearl Earring was probably not a real pearl

According to the art historian, Johannes Vermeer probably could not have afforded genuine pearls.

Dutch Johannes Vermeer (1632–1675) world famous A girl with a turban -the pearl of the earring shown in the work was probably not genuine, says Art publication Hyperallergic.

Vermeer’s famous work is also known as The girl and the pearl earring. The work is on loan from the Mauritshuis art museum and is currently on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam in a large Vermeer exhibition.

You can tour the exhibition with a video:

Read more: An exhibition like this will never be seen again: the Vermeer exhibition has become an incredible phenomenon in the world

An earring Doubts about the authenticity originate from the exhibition’s second curator By Pieter Roelofs from an essay dealing with Vermeer’s turn towards the so-called tronie style of the golden age of Dutch painting around the middle of the 17th century.

Tronie paintings are small treatises on people’s heads. They were not so much portraits as treatises on the types of people for whom the artists developed outfits and backgrounds. According to Roelofs, Vermeer used the style to explore how light and shadow affect the face.

Many of Vermeer’s paintings show pearl jewelry, which was fashionable in the late 17th century. The jewels were transported from South Asia to Holland and their value was extremely high.

The girl and the pearl earring According to Roelofs, the pearl in the earring of the work is the largest of the pearls seen in Vermeer’s tronie works. According to Roelofs, based on the size and weight of pearls imported at that time, Vermeer would not have been able to afford the earrings he painted.

Roelofs estimates that Vermeer probably depicted a glass imitation pearl in his work.